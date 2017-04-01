—Protesters in Paraguay set fire to the parliament building to demonstrate against a bill that would strip presidential term limits.

—Heavy rains caused a landslide in Indonesia that killed at least 10 people, and rescuers are still digging homes out of the mud.

—Venezuela’s supreme court has reversed a decision to strip congress of its powers, a move that was widely criticized as a step toward dictatorship.

