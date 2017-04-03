Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee says a blast aboard a trail traveling between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad metro stations in St. Petersburg has killed nine people and injured 20 others, some of them seriously. Previous reports said the blast killed 10 people.
The Explosions on St. Petersburg's Metro
Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said at least nine people are dead.
Here’s what we know:
—Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said at least nine people are dead and 20 wounded. Previous reports put the death toll at 10.
—The center said there was one explosion inside a car as the train was traveling between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad. Previous reports said there were two blasts—one at Tekhnologichesky Institut and the other at Sennaya Ploshchad.
—This is a developing story and we’ll be following it here. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -4).
Updates
Nine Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion, Authorities Say
Authorities Say There Was One Blast Aboard a Train
Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said there was one explosion inside a car as the train was traveling between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad, according to RT, the state-owned broadcaster. Previous reports said there were two blasts—one at Tekhnologichesky Institut and the other at Sennaya Ploshchad.
Moscow Metro Was Targeted in 2010
In 2010, two suicide bombers on metro trains in Moscow killed at least 38 people. It’s important to note here that no one has claimed responsibility for the St. Petersburg explosions, nor have investigators publicly determined the cause of the blasts. Russia has been a frequent target of separatist groups. Security experts have said its involvement in the Syrian civil war on the side of President Bashar al-Assad also makes it vulnerable.
Putin Says All Angles, Including Terrorism, Are Being Considered
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was briefed about the explosions in St. Petersburg, says investigators are examining all possible causes for the blasts, including terrorism. Putin was in the city at the time for a meeting with the president of Belarus. Separately, St. Petersburg’s metro system was shut, and passengers were evacuated.
Video From the Scene Shows Smoke, Damage
Video from Sennaya Square, one of the stations hit by a blast, shows smoke on the platform.
Another video, posted on Twitter, showed a railcar damaged.
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
At Least 10 Dead, Russian State Media Report
At least 10 people are dead after explosions struck two metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia, state media report, citing unnamed emergency officials. The blasts reportedly occurred at Sennaya Ploschad station and Tekhnologichesky Institute station.