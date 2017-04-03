The Explosions on St. Petersburg's Metro

Here’s what we know:

—Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said at least nine people are dead and 20 wounded. Previous reports put the death toll at 10.

—The center said there was one explosion inside a car as the train was traveling between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad. Previous reports said there were two blasts—one at Tekhnologichesky Institut and the other at Sennaya Ploshchad.

—This is a developing story and we’ll be following it here. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -4).