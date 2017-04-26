Live Blog

Today's News: April 27, 2017

Trump backs away from terminating NAFTA and more from the United States and around the world.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

—President Trump has backed away from terminating NAFTA, hours after a senior White House official said Trump would announced the U.S. would withdraw from the free-trade pact with Canada and Mexico.  

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

Updates

No new updates

Trump Reverses Course on Terminating NAFTA

(Carlos Barria / Reuters)

President Trump has backed away from terminating NAFTA, hours after a senior White House official said Trump would withdraw from the free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Late last night, the White House said Trump told Enrique Pena Nieto, the Mexican leader, and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister that the U.S. “agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time.” This morning Trump reiterated those comments:

As presidential candidate, Trump pledged to pull the U.S. out of NAFTA, a trade agreement that allows for the free flow of goods and services between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Back to Updates