President Trump has backed away from terminating NAFTA, hours after a senior White House official said Trump would withdraw from the free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Late last night, the White House said Trump told Enrique Pena Nieto, the Mexican leader, and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister that the U.S. “agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time.” This morning Trump reiterated those comments:
I received calls from the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Canada asking to renegotiate NAFTA rather than terminate. I agreed..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017
...subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA. Relationships are good-deal very possible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017
As presidential candidate, Trump pledged to pull the U.S. out of NAFTA, a trade agreement that allows for the free flow of goods and services between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.