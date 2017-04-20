Live Blog

Today's News: April 25, 2016

A double execution in Arkansas, North Korea stages live-fire drills, and more from the United States and around the world.

Kelly P. Kissel / AP

—Arkansas executed two inmates Monday night in the first double execution in the U.S. since 2000.

—North Korea staged artillery drills to mark its army’s 85th anniversary amid rising tensions with the U.S.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

