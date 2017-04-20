Demonstrators in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, are marching Saturday dressed in white to pay tribute to those killed in recent protests against the country’s president. The mood in the country has grown increasingly tense after the opposition party called for weeks of demonstrations and the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro. The death toll from these protests is at 22, with 13 people killed overnight Friday. The majority of those victims were electrocuted as they tried to loot a bakery. Last month the Supreme Court gave Maduro full control of the government, only to rescind its decision after widespread protest. The country’s failed economy and a food scarcity crisis has also added to the tension. The government has often met protesters with violence, including tear gas, tanks, and armed soldiers.
Death Toll In Taliban Attack on an Afghan Military Base Rises to 100
Taliban fighters dressed in military uniforms killed 100 people at an Afghan military base in the country’s north, officials said Saturday, nearly doubling the death toll from its previous estimate. The attack happened at the base in Mazar-I-Sharif, the capital of the Balkh province, in the country’s north, while soldiers were attending daily prayers on Friday at a mosque on base. The Afghan defense ministry said the Taliban fighters entered the base using two military trucks then began firing on soldiers. There were about 10 fighters, some of whom wore suicide vests. This base has been the center of operations in the north in the fight against the Taliban, which said the attack was in retaliation for killing a Taliban governor of the Kunduz province.