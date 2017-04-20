Arkansas carried out its first execution since 2005 on late Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected requests to stay the lethal injection, allowing the state to proceed with its plan to execute Ledell Lee, 51. Lee, who was sentenced to death in 1995 for the killing of Debra Reese, had maintained his innocence. His execution came just days after the U.S. high court declined to vacate the state supreme court’s order halting another scheduled execution from taking place. As Yasmeen Serhan wrote at the time “The high court’s ruling, which came just minutes before the death warrant of 54-year-old inmate Don Davis expired, prevented the state of Arkansas from conducting the first of eight lethal injections scheduled to take place this month.” Arkansas’ decision to schedule eight executions over the 11 days correlates with its supply of execution-drug midazolam that is set to expire at the end of the month. Here’s how the legal drama played out, via The New York Times, last night before the execution:
An evening of appeals kept Mr. Lee, 51, alive as his death warrant neared its midnight expiration. The United States Supreme Court, as well as a federal appeals court in St. Louis, issued temporary stays of execution while they considered his legal arguments. In Little Rock, the Arkansas capital, Gov. Asa Hutchinson monitored developments at the State Capitol.
At one point on Thursday night, the Supreme Court nearly halted Mr. Lee’s execution, but decided, 5 to 4, to allow the state to proceed with its plan, which had called for eight prisoners to be put to death over less than two weeks. The court’s majority — which included the newest justice, Neil M. Gorsuch — did not explain its decision, but in a dissent, Justice Stephen G. Breyer complained about how the state had established its execution schedule because of the approaching expiration date of Arkansas’s stock of midazolam.