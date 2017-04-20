Live Blog

Today's News: April 21, 2017

The Paris attack, Arkansas’ first execution since 2005, and more from the United States and around the world.

Reuters

—More details are emerging of the man who carried out yesterday’s attack in Paris that killed a police officer.

—Arkansas carried out its first execution since 2005 after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a temporary stay.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

Arkansas Executes Its First Death-Row Inmate Since 2005

Protesters call for an end to the death penalty outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on January 17, 2007. Capital punishment remains controversial—though a majority of Americans support the death penalty. (Jason Reed / Reuters)

Arkansas carried out its first execution since 2005 on late Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected requests to stay the lethal injection, allowing the state to proceed with its plan to execute Ledell Lee, 51. Lee, who was sentenced to death in 1995 for the killing of Debra Reese, had maintained his innocence. His execution came just days after the U.S. high court declined to vacate the state supreme court’s order halting another scheduled execution from taking place. As Yasmeen Serhan wrote at the time “The high court’s ruling, which came just minutes before the death warrant of 54-year-old inmate Don Davis expired, prevented the state of Arkansas from conducting the first of eight lethal injections scheduled to take place this month.” Arkansas’ decision to schedule eight executions over the 11 days correlates with its supply of execution-drug midazolam that is set to expire at the end of the month. Here’s how the legal drama played out, via The New York Times, last night before the execution:

An evening of appeals kept Mr. Lee, 51, alive as his death warrant neared its midnight expiration. The United States Supreme Court, as well as a federal appeals court in St. Louis, issued temporary stays of execution while they considered his legal arguments. In Little Rock, the Arkansas capital, Gov. Asa Hutchinson monitored developments at the State Capitol.

At one point on Thursday night, the Supreme Court nearly halted Mr. Lee’s execution, but decided, 5 to 4, to allow the state to proceed with its plan, which had called for eight prisoners to be put to death over less than two weeks. The court’s majority — which included the newest justice, Neil M. Gorsuch — did not explain its decision, but in a dissent, Justice Stephen G. Breyer complained about how the state had established its execution schedule because of the approaching expiration date of Arkansas’s stock of midazolam.

Authorities Investigate Paris Attack

(Benoit Tessier / Reuters)

The man who killed an officer on the Champs Élysées in Paris had previously been arrested on suspicious of plotting to kill officers, but was released because of a lack of evidence, French authorities told Agence-France Presse. François Molins, a French prosecutor, told reporters: “The identity of the attacker is known and has been verified,” but officials did not publicly name the 39-year-old gunman, who also wounded two others officers before being killed. France 24 adds: “He was convicted in 2005 on three counts of attempted murder, with two of these against police officers, sources said. The suspect was arrested again in February on suspicion of plotting to kill officers but released due to lack of evidence.” ISIS claimed responsibility for last night’s attack, which came days before Sunday’s presidential election. The group identified the attacker as Abu Yussef al-Balgiki, though there’s no official indication the attacker was Belgian; previous attackers in France have been Belgian. Meanwhile, Belgian authorities have told their French counterparts of a possible second suspect, who is being sought in connection with the attack, a French interior ministry spokesman said. Another man who was being sought by French authorities has turned himself in to police in Antwerp, the spokesman said. This is the latest attack by Islamist militants to strike France since at least 2012. More than 200 people have collectively been killed, and France has been in a state of emergency since November 2015.

