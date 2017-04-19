Live Blog

Today's News: April 20, 2017

South Korea and the U.S. aircraft carrier, Pakistan’s prime minister and the Panama Papers, and more from the United States and around the world.

U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown / Reuters

—A leading South Korean presidential candidate has questioned whether his country can trust what the U.S. says during the Trump presidency after it emerged that a promised U.S. “armada” to the region to protect against threats from North Korea was a no-show.

—Pakistan’s Supreme Court says there’s not enough evidence of corruption to remove Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office, even as it ordered more investigations into money transfers alleged in the Panama Papers.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

