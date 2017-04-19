The host’s ouster serves as an object lesson about what happens when morality and money come to a head.
Here are some of the things Bill O’Reilly has done, allegedly, to the women he has worked with throughout his two decades at the Fox News Channel:
- approaching an African American woman whose desk was near his, referring to her as “hot chocolate,” and grunting like a “wild boar”
- offering multiple unwanted sexual advances and lewd comments to a woman producer on his show, phoning her “when it sounded as if he was masturbating” and describing “various sexual fantasies”
- suggesting that she “buy a vibrator,” “engage in phone sex or a threesome with him,” and listen to “the details of his alleged sexual encounters with a cabana masseuse, airline stewardesses, and Thai sex-show workers”
- threatening to make any woman who dared to complain about his behavior “pay so dearly that she’ll wish she’d never been born”