U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says elections in June will give negotiators the “strongest hand” in talks with the EU on Brexit. Her remarks, which were made to the BBC in an interview, came a day after May called for a snap general election on June 8, three years ahead of schedule. Her call needs parliamentary approval—which she is likely to receive as early as today. May had previously rejected the idea of early elections, but told the BBC she only “reluctantly” changed her mind on the issue. Polls show her ruling Conservatives with a 21-point lead over Labour, its main rival; the margin is the greatest since the 1980s. May has argued she needs a stronger hand to negotiate terms of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, a process that was officially set in motion last month. The issue is likely to dominate the run-up to the general election—with tensions still high over the U.K.’s decision to leave the bloc in a referendum in June 2016.
Today's News: April 19, 2017
A runoff in Georgia, an election in the U.K., Aaron Hernandez found dead, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Democrat Jon Ossoff failed narrowly in his bid to avoid a runoff in a special election in Georgia to replace former Republican Representative Tom Price. More here
—U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says new elections give her the “strongest hand” in negotiations over Brexit.
—Aaron Hernandez is found dead in his prison cell. More here
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).
Updates
Theresa May Says Early Elections Would Strengthen U.K.'s Hand in Brexit Talks
Democrat Jon Ossoff Narrowly Fails to Avoid Runoff in Georgia Special Election
Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old Democrat, failed in his bid to channel his party’s opposition to the Trump presidency into an outright election victory in a longtime Republican stronghold. Ossoff, who last night won 48 percent of the vote in a field of 11 Republican candidates, fell short of the 50 percent of votes needed to avoid a runoff in the special election to replace former Republican Representative Tom Price, who is now the secretary of health and human services. As Clare Foran wrote: “Ossoff put in a strong showing in a conservative district, winning 48 percent of the vote. But his chances of defeating Republican rival Karen Handel, who won 20 percent of the vote, in the June runoff election are lower with the GOP field less divided.” Trump narrowly won Georgia’s sixth congressional in the 2016 election; Ossoff’s share of the vote was higher than Hillary Clinton’s; she received 46.8 percent. A runoff is scheduled for June 20.
Aaron Hernandez Is Found Dead in His Prison Cell
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell Wednesday, just days after a jury found him not guilty of two counts of murder. He was already serving a life sentence for murder in 2013 of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.
Here’s a statement on Hernandez’s death from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections:
Here is the statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction on Aaron Hernandez's suicide pic.twitter.com/E6sXHX38iq— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2017
As J. Weston Phippen wrote last week, a Boston jury acquitted Hernandez last week of killing two men in 2012. But his defense blamed the killings on a friend who was with Hernandez that night; Hernandez was accused of shooting that friend in the face. He was acquitted of that charge, too.