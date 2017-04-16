The head of Turkey’s electoral commission says the results of the referendum that gave vast new powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are valid, comments that are a setback to the opposition, which demanded a partial recount. With all the ballots counted, the “Yes” vote, which granted Erdogan sweeping powers, garnered 51.18 percent (2.43 million votes), the “No” vote received 48.82 percent (23.2 million). The results were much closer than expected, and the Republican People's Party (CHP), the country’s main opposition, cited irregularities. But Sadi Guven, the head of the High Electoral Board, said the results were valid, noting that the unstamped ballot papers, which the opposition cited as an example of irregularities, had been used in previous elections as well. Turkey’s three largest cities—Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir—all voted against expanding the president’s power. The results prompted both celebrations and mass protests. As we reported yesterday:
The vote would change the constitution to allow the winner of the 2019 presidential election to gain nearly full control of the government. Among other things, the vote would get rid of the post of prime minister and transfer those power to the president; allow the president to issue decrees and appoint judges that review his decisions; allow the president to run for two five-year terms, with the caveat that parliament can vote to allow a third term.
Erdogan argues the changes are needed to usher in political stability, and cites last year’s coup attempt against him as a reason to bolsters his power. His critics say it’s another power-grab by Erdogan, who has now run Turkey either as prime minister or president since 2003.