Live Blog

Today's News: April 16, 2017

More than half of the dead in a bombing that killed 126 in Syria are children, Trump calls tax release protesters paid, and a former Mexican governor accused of embezzling millions is caught in Guatemala.

Mark Makela / Reuters

—More than half of the 126 people killed in a bombing attack in Syria were children.

—Trump suggested the thousands of protesters who gathered across the U.S. to demand he release his taxes were paid.

—A former governor of Mexico who is accused of embezzling millions of dollars was found and captured in Guatemala.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

Updates

No new updates
