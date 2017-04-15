Live Blog

Today's News: April 15, 2017

An Arkansas judge halts the execution of eight people, North Korea flaunts its arsenal and threatens the U.S., and the “Mother of All Bombs” death toll rises to more than 90.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters

—A federal judge in Arkansas halted the rushed execution of eight prisoners, saying it would expose them to “severe pain.”

—North Korea held a parade to honor the the 105th birthday of Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder, and officials warned the U.S. that they are "ready to hit back with nuclear attacks."

—The death toll from the “Mother of All Bombs” that the U.S. dropped on an underground ISIS structure in eastern Afghanistan rose to more than 90.

