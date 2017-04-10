—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, today. Russia’s role in the Syrian civil war is likely to dominate the conversation.

—Daily Mail, the British tabloid, has agreed to apologize and pay a reported $2.9 million in damages to Melania Trump, the first lady, over an article, later retracted, that she once worked as an escort.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).