Members of the Group of Seven industrialized nations are discussing potential measures against Russia following last week’s chemical-weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province. Russia is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main patron. The G-7’s discussion in Italy comes a day before U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is attending the group’s meeting, visits Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart. At issue is what Russia knew about the chemical-weapons attack, which prompted the U.S. to strike for the first time against Assad’s regime. Western nations say Assad’s air force carried out the chemical-weapons attack; Russia and Syria deny that claim though few, if any, other actors in Syria possess the capability to carry out such an attack. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday the U.S. strike destroyed about 20 percent of Syria's operational aircraft; Russia and Syria say the damage was more limited. The U.S.’s own view of what to do next appears unclear: As recently as last week, the Trump administration said Assad’s removal from power was not a priority. Since the attack, however, that appears to have changed, though Tillerson has said fighting ISIS in Syria remains the top U.S. priority. At the UN, however, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador said: “In no way do we see peace in that area with Assad as the head of the Syrian government.” It’s unclear what steps Western nations can take to persuade Russia from dropping its support of Assad, though Russian officials previously said their backing of Assad isn’t unconditional.
Today's News: April 11, 2017
Russia’s role in Syria, the Stockholm attacker, Toshiba’s future, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Western nations discuss Russia’s role in Syria.
—The lawyer for the man who authorities say carried out last week’s attack in Stockholm says the suspect “admits to a terrorist crime.”
—Toshiba cites “substantial uncertainty” over its future.
