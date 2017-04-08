Two bombs targeting Coptic Christian churches in Egypt killed at least 35 people as worshippers gathered for Palm Sunday. In the northern city of Tanta, a bomb planted under the seat at the church killed 25 people and wounded 60 others. In Alexandria, at least 11 people died and 35 were injured near St. Mark’s Coptic church when a suicide bomber rushed the entrance. Police stopped the attacker, but not before the bomb exploded near the gate of the church. The head of the Coptic church, Pope Tawadros II, was inside the church, but he was unharmed. The explosions were timed for ultimate impact, because Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Easter, is one of Christianity’s holiest days. ISIS has claimed responsibility for both attacks
Today's News: April 9, 2017
Stockholm police say the truck attack suspect faced deportation, the U.S. sends warships toward North Korea, and in Egypt two bomb attacks on Coptic Christian churches kill at least 35 people.
—Stockholm police say the Uzbek man accused of ramming a stolen beer truck into a crowd and killing four people was facing deportation.
—The U.S. deployed warships toward North Korea in order to “maintain readiness.”
—Two bombing attacks in Egypt targeted Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday and have killed at least 35 people.
