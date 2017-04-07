Swedish police arrested a man they accuse of stealing a beer truck in Stockholm and crashing it into a crowd of people in a busy shopping area, killing four. The suspect is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who had been known to the country’s security services, although investigators found no ties to extremism. His name was not released. He is the same man pictured in a still image taken from a surveillance video that police released on Friday, the day of the attack. Officers initially said they were unsure what role the man might have played, but by Saturday they were confident he’d driven the truck. Swedish media also reported that investigators found a suspicious device in the truck, but it has not been identified.
Today's News: April 8, 2017
Police arrest a man they believe drove the truck in the Stockholm attack, Basque separatists hand over their weapons, and more news from around the globe.
—The Basque separatist group Eta is handing over its weapons to French authorities, ending decades of violent struggle and the last insurgency in Europe.
