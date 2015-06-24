Russia condemned it while U.S. allies called it proportional.

Updated at 8:57 a.m.

Russia reacted sharply to the U.S. airstrike in Syria on Friday while U.S. allies and those opposed to Bashar al-Assad lauded the action and said the Syrian president had brought it upon himself with the use this week of chemical weapons.

“The fact is that we no longer know what goals Washington pursued when deciding to carry out these strikes, but it is univocal that they are launched de facto in the interests of Daesh, al-Nusra Front and other terrorists,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said. “In this connection, we can only express regret.”

Russia is Assad’s main supporter, and its air force has targeted groups opposed to the regime and helped the Syrian leader retake control of much of the territory he’d lost when the civil war first began more than six years ago. Russia’s support has come despite a high humanitarian cost of the conflict—and international condemnation. Moscow maintains that Assad is better for Syria than whoever or whatever follows him, pointing to other Arab states that have collapsed in chaos following the Arab Spring after their longtime leaders were deposed. Still, on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said before the strikes that his support for Assad wasn’t unconditional.