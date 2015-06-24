Andreea Cristea, the 31-year-old Romanian woman who fell into the Thames river during last month’s London attack, has died, police said. She’d been visiting London with her boyfriend, who had planned to propose marriage to her that evening. She’s the fifth person to die as a result of the attack. The attacker whom police identified as Khalid Masood, 52, a U.K.-born convert to Islam, drove his vehicle over London’s Westminster Bridge, near the U.K. Parliament, striking pedestrians, and ultimately stabbing a police officer to death. Masood was shot and killed by police.
—The world is reacting to the U.S. strikes on a Syrian airbase in response to Tuesday’s chemical-weapons attack that’s been blamed on the Assad regime. More here
Last night (early Friday in Syria), the U.S. fired cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from where military, the U.S. says, Syrian military aircraft carried out Tuesday a chemical-weapons attack in Irbil province.
