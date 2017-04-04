Live Blog

Today's News: April 5, 2016

The chemical attack in Syria, advertisers and Fox News, and more from the United States and around the world.

A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another receives treatment after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, on April 4. Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

—Russia says rebels are responsible for yesterday’s deadly chemical attack in Syria.

—Advertisers flee Fox’s O’Reilly Factor following allegations the show’s host has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment.  

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

Updates

No new updates
Back to Updates