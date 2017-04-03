—Opposition activists say the Syrian government used a chemical agent in Idlib, killing 58 people. More here

—The death toll from yesterday’s blast on a metro train in St. Petersburg, Russia, rises to 14. More here

—The U.S. Justice Department has ordered a review of agreements with police department in places like Baltimore in order to ensure the agreements are in line with the Trump administration’s goals of promoting law and order. More here

