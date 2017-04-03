Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered the U.S. Justice Department to review “all Department activities including collaborative investigations and prosecutions, grant making, technical assistance and training, compliance reviews, existing or contemplated consent decrees, and task force participation” in order to ensure they comply with the Trump administration’s emphasis on “public safety.” Sessions’s memo was dated March 31, but made public yesterday. It affects agreements such as the consent decree struck by department with Baltimore’s police force in the final days of the Obama administration. Indeed, the Justice Department sought a 90-day delay yesterday to the consent decree that was intended to overhaul Baltimore’s police force. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city would “strongly oppose any delay in moving forward” with the decree.
Today's News: April 4, 2016
Claims of a deadly chemical attack in Syria, the rising death toll in St. Petersburg, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Opposition activists say the Syrian government used a chemical agent in Idlib, killing 58 people.
—The death toll from yesterday's blast on a metro train in St. Petersburg, Russia, rises to 14.
—The U.S. Justice Department has ordered a review of agreements with police department in places like Baltimore in order to ensure the agreements are in line with the Trump administration's goals of promoting law and order.
Updates
U.S. Seeks to Review Consent Decrees
Death Toll From St. Petersburg Attack Rises to 14
Russian authorities say the death toll in yesterday’s explosion on a metro train in St. Petersburg has risen to 14. Authorities also said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber. No group has yet claimed responsibility, and Russian authorities have not yet identified a suspect in the attack, but Kyrgyz officials identified the attacker as Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.
You can read more about this story here.
Syrian Government Accused of Using Chemical Agent in Idlib Province, Killing 58
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based group that monitors the Syrian civil war, says 58 people are dead after the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad used a chemical agent against civilians in rebel-held Khan Shaykhun, a city in northwestern Idlib province. Eleven of those dead are children, the group said. At least 160 people were injured in the government’s operation, which included shelling, the group said, adding the death toll was expected to increase. Those injured are being treated in local hospitals. This isn’t the first time the Assad regime has been accused of using chemical weapons in the more than six-year-long Syrian civil war. The Syrian government denies it has used chemical weapons in the conflict. But besides international condemnation of such action and the drawing of a so-called “red line” by the Obama administration against the use of chemical weapons, Assad is still firmly in charge of Syria, backed by his allies in Russia and Iran. The U.S. and its allies support a coalition of rebel groups, which are engaged in cease-fire with Assad’s forces, but that truce doesn’t include ISIS or al-Qaeda-linked groups in Syria. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, controls large parts of Idlib province. Last week, Rex Tillerson, the U.S. secretary of state, said Assad’s future “will be decided by the Syrian people.” That comment was echoed by Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, who said: “Our priority is no longer to sit and focus on getting Assad out.”