Russian news reports say an explosion in the St. Petersburg metro system has injured several people. The blast reportedly occurred at the Sennaya Square metro station.
This is a developing story and we’ll update it as we learn more.
—The Senate Judiciary Committee begins deliberations today on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Republicans need five more Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster that Democrats have vowed to mount on the nomination.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).
The Senate Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy created by the death last year of Judge Antonin Scalia, has the support of all 52 Republicans in the Senate, as well as of three Democrats—Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana—from conservative states that went to Trump. That gives Gorsuch 55 votes, five short of the support needed to break a filibuster threatened by Democrats. So far, 37 Democrats said or have suggested they will support the filibuster, CNN reports. If Democrats have enough support to filibuster Gorusuch’s nomination, Republicans could use the so-called “nuclear option” that would allow Gorsuch’s nomination to be approved by a simple majority of senators rather than a 60-vote supermajority. Democrats, who are still angry over the Republican refusal to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland, whom President Obama nominated to fill Scalia’s spot on the court, insist that if Republicans don’t have 60 votes for Gorsuch, Trump should nominate a judge who can win the support of a supermajority of lawmakers. Despite their opposition, however, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed.
Most of management theory is inane, writes our correspondent, the founder of a consulting firm. If you want to succeed in business, don’t get an M.B.A. Study philosophy instead
During the seven years that I worked as a management consultant, I spent a lot of time trying to look older than I was. I became pretty good at furrowing my brow and putting on somber expressions. Those who saw through my disguise assumed I made up for my youth with a fabulous education in management. They were wrong about that. I don’t have an M.B.A. I have a doctoral degree in philosophy—nineteenth-century German philosophy, to be precise. Before I took a job telling managers of large corporations things that they arguably should have known already, my work experience was limited to part-time gigs tutoring surly undergraduates in the ways of Hegel and Nietzsche and to a handful of summer jobs, mostly in the less appetizing ends of the fast-food industry.
A conservative by any other name would still be confused about where they fall on the ideological spectrum in the Trump era.
These are confusing times to be a Republican.
For the past several decades, members of the GOP have mapped the ideological range found within their party onto a fairly straightforward spectrum—one that runs from “moderate” to “conservative.” The formulation was simplistic, of course, but it provided a useful shorthand in assessing politicians, and in explaining one’s own political orientation.
A small-government culture warrior in Arizona would be situated on the far-right end of the spectrum; a pro-choice Chamber of Commerce type in Massachusetts might place himself on the other end. And across the country, there were millions of people—from officeholders to ordinary Republican voters—who identified somewhere between those two poles.
How the Russian Revolution became taboo
Just over 100 years ago, Russian Emperor Nicholas II abdicated his throne and his vast empire ceased to exist, setting off decades of world-shaking change. Yet this year, not a single Russian television station marked the anniversary. The decision to ignore the centennial arose from a meeting at the Kremlin last year, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin told his advisors that it would be unnecessary to commemorate it. Instead, the occasion should be discussed “only by experts,” he reportedly said. That is, let the experts, the historians, discuss the Revolution; the rest of Russia shouldn’t concern itself with such matters.
This order was then conveyed by Sergei Kirienki, the Kremlin’s new political strategist, to the directors of Russia’s state media companies. Russia doesn’t need revolutions—it needs stability, he said, according to those who attended these meetings. The collapse of empire had become taboo for Russian media, and apparently a negligible historical footnote for Putin.
As students around the country await admissions decisions, let’s remember what America’s top colleges are for—and whom they could really help.
This time of year, thousands of college applicants await e-notices and auspiciously sized envelopes from schools, under terrible pressure from their parents, friends, teachers, and fretful inner-monologues. To this anxious lot, I offer some advice, which comes not only from a bit of experience, but also a bit of empirical research: just chill out, okay?
Many parents and students think there is a world of difference between the lifelong outcomes of (a) an A-minus student who gets into, say, Princeton, and (b) an A-minus student who applies to Princeton but “only” gets into some less selective school, like Penn State or the University of Wisconsin. They assume that a decision made by faceless adjudicators in Ivy League cloisters will mark the difference between success and failure in life.
The star-studded HBO limited series came to a compassionate conclusion for (almost) all of its characters.
This post contains spoilers for the series finale of Big Little Lies.
And so it ends, as it should, not with a bang but a thud. Well, presumably several thuds, receding in proximity but increasing in stickiness. The mystery is solved: A wife-beater on the verge of transitioning to homicide is instead dead at the hands of a group of women brought together in victimization and mutual support. And with that, Big Little Lies, which began as a show about rich, catty moms trying to score social points against one another by manipulating children’s birthday parties and the like, completes its evolution into something much richer and more resonant.
I’ll confess, my wife and I saw this coming. (Well, mostly she did, but I adopted her predictions immediately.) As various other tensions and conflicts wound down or petered out, the story of Celeste’s abuse by Perry became the central narrative engine of the show. Yes, tonight’s finale tried to keep a few of the red herrings swimming—Gordon threatened Jane (and Tom!) at the café; Ed spilled a drink on Bonnie; Nathan sang way better than he was supposed to—but it was increasingly clear where this was headed.
Theresa May can’t keep her promises about the virtues of Brexit.
On Wednesday, the British government began the formal process of exiting the European Union. In a speech to the House of Commons in London, Prime Minister Theresa May said that invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty was a “historic moment, from which there can be no turning back” and “a great turning point in our national story.”
For once, May was right. Brexit does indeed mark a momentous point of no return for Britain. But the truth is that she cannot possibly deliver on her 12-point list of priorities for Brexit, which includes building a fairer society, spreading economic opportunity, and facilitating “a smooth, orderly” transition out of the EU. With fresh demands for a second independence referendum in Scotland and a fracturing peace process in Northern Ireland to contend with, it’s far more likely that May’s first order of business will be crisis control.
War losses may now be identifiable, but the memorial, located in Arlington National Cemetery, serves a bigger purpose.
For years, sentinels guarding the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery voluntarily had their lives defined by four constant and silent witnesses: the Unknown of World War I, the Unknown of World War II, the Unknown of the Korean War, and the Unknown of the Vietnam War. Until 1998. That’s when the Unknown of the Vietnam War was identified as First Lieutenant Michael Joseph Blassie. The tombs—the first of which was erected in 1921—represent the American soldiers who died in conflict and were never identified. Blassie was originally tallied as one more unidentified service member lost to the war, either missing or killed in action. In the longer course of history, however, he came to occupy a place at the nexus of old and new in how the United States cares for its dead.
President Trump has already fired a national security adviser, removed a communications officer, and pushed a deputy chief of staff out—with more shakeups on the horizon.
The “usually” framework has become a staple of coverage of Donald Trump. As in: Usually, you have to hire a full complement of staffers before you start pushing them out and reshuffling. But normal patterns, as is well known, do not apply to this White House.
Consider this. The president has already had to fire his national security adviser. A deputy White House chief of staff has been shipped out, and there are rumors swirling around another. The chief of staff has been the subject of rumors more or less since he started unpacking his boxes in the West Wing. A top communications official has been fired. The press secretary is widely viewed as ineffectual and endangered. And while the West Wing is not as empty as it once was—for example, President Trump finally hired a communications director in mid-February—the vast majority of essential executive-branch positions are not only unfilled but have no nominee.
How a team of young people, living in a repurposed McMansion in Maryland, helped rebuild Healthcare.gov
Loren Yu was on a weekend trip in Los Angeles when he received an urgent email from a friend. The friend, Kalvin Wang, had a proposition.
"If your response isn’t ‘no way,’ then we should talk ASAP, like tomorrow," Wang wrote.
At the time, Yu was working for an education startup in New York called SkillShare. SkillShare had two technical employees. Yu was one of them. Wang’s proposal would take him away from the young company, but there was little question what choice Yu would make. A week later, he was on a train to Baltimore.
Yu had decided to join Wang on a small team of designers and developers trying to save Healthcare.gov.
* * *
Other stories have been told about the website so bad it nearly broke the Affordable Care Act. The Obama administration was "running the biggest start-up in the world, and they didn’t have anyone who had run a start-up, or even run a business," David Cutler, a health adviser to Obama’s 2008 campaign, told The Washington Post in 2013. “It’s very hard to think of a situation where the people best at getting legislation passed are best at implementing it. They are a different set of skills.”
