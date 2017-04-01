Live Blog

Today's News: April 3, 2017

A Senate panel’s deliberations on Judge Gorsuch, and more from the United States and around the world.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

—The Senate Judiciary Committee begins deliberations today on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Republicans need five more Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster that Democrats have vowed to mount on the nomination.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

  

Updates

No new updates

Blast Reported at Metro Station in St. Petersburg, Russia

A general view of  St. Petersburg, Russia (Maxim Zmeyev / Reuters)

Russian news reports say an explosion in the St. Petersburg metro system has injured several people. The blast reportedly occurred at the Sennaya Square metro station.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it as we learn more.

Senate Panel to Deliberate on Judge Gorsuch's Nomination

(Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy created by the death last year of Judge Antonin Scalia, has the support of all 52 Republicans in the Senate, as well as of three Democrats—Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana—from conservative states that went to Trump. That gives Gorsuch 55 votes, five short of the support needed to break a filibuster threatened by Democrats. So far, 37 Democrats said or have suggested they will support the filibuster, CNN reports. If Democrats have enough support to filibuster Gorusuch’s nomination, Republicans could use the so-called “nuclear option” that would allow Gorsuch’s nomination to be approved by a simple majority of senators rather than a 60-vote supermajority. Democrats, who are still angry over the Republican refusal to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland, whom President Obama nominated to fill Scalia’s spot on the court, insist that if Republicans don’t have 60 votes for Gorsuch, Trump should nominate a judge who can win the support of a supermajority of lawmakers. Despite their opposition, however, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed.

Back to Updates