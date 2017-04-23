Pivotal Elections Loom Over Europe

In France, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen advanced to the second round of the presidential election. Germans vote in key elections later this year. The votes are a critical test for establishment candidates and parties.
Establishment candidates and parties will be scrutinized in elections this year in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
A slate of populist parties across Europe have grown in strength since the global recession of 2008. That, coupled with the success of the Brexit movement in the U.K. and the election of Donald Trump in the U.S., has incumbents like German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the defensive.
As primaries continue and European voters head to the polls, we’ll follow the developments—from the elections themselves to the populist candidates who will be competing in them.
All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France’s presidential election Sunday with 23.7 percent of the vote, followed by far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, who finished second with 21.7 percent, according to early exit polls. François Fillon, the center-right Republicans candidate, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left candidate, tied for third place with 19.5 percent of the vote. Benoît Hamon, the Socialist candidate, trailed with 6.2 percent. As the top-two vote-getters, Macron and Le Pen are now expected to advance to the May 7 runoff. Opinion polls predict Macron would win that contest, though the turnout in the second round could impact the outcome.
French presidential candidates sparred over unemployment and the European Union in an unprecedented debate featuring all 11 contenders less than three weeks ahead of the first round of voting. Although the four-hour debate aimed to focus on unemployment, security, and each candidate’s vision for France’s social model, the discussion quickly waded into France’s role in the EU—a membership independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and center-right candidate François Fillon defended, but one the remaining candidates urged reworking or, in the case of far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Francois Asselineau, abandoning altogether. As The Guardian’s Kim Willsher noted, the wide range of candidates and their policy proposals demonstrated “the great fractures in French society,” from the anti-capitalist candidate Philippe Poutou on one end, to more centrist former ministers Macron and Fillon, all the way to far-right Le Pen. A post-debate snap poll found that 25 percent of debate viewers considered far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s performance to be the most convincing, followed by Macron with 21 percent, Fillon with 15 percent, and Le Pen with 11 percent. Macron and Le Pen are considered the front-runners most likely to advance to the second-round of voting on May 7.
France's Ex-Socialist Prime Minister Valls Backs Independent Macron
Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls formally endorsed independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron Wednesday, marking the latest defection within the Socialist Party from its own candidate, Benoît Hamon. Valls, who resigned in December to launch his failed presidential bid, had previously pledged to support whoever became the Socialist Party’s candidate, prompting many within the party to criticize his endorsement of Macron as a betrayal. The move follows several other Socialist defections to Macron’s camp, including Jean-Yves Le Drian, the defense minister, and Thierry Braillard, the sports minister. Valls, who previously dismissed Macron as “populism-lite,” told French broadcaster BFM TV his decision “isn’t out of love for the candidate, it’s about being reasonable,” and added: “The superior interest of France is more important than the rules of a party, a primary, or a commission.” Macron thanked Valls for his endorsement, but reaffirmed that the former prime minister would not be part of his government, stressing that he instead seeks to “renew the faces” in French politics.
French Candidate François Fillon's Wife Charged in Fraud Investigation
Penelope Fillon, the wife of center-right presidential candidate François Fillon, was charged by French prosecutors Tuesday over a fake jobs scandal that has embroiled her husband’s campaign. The preliminary charges, which include embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds, and aggravated fraud, concern allegations that François Fillon paid Penelope and their two children nearly 1 million euros for parliamentary work they are alleged not to have performed. Her husband faced similar charges last week; both deny wrongdoing. François Fillon was previously considered the front-runner in this month’s presidential contest, though his favorability dropped after a preliminary inquiry into the scandal was launched in January. A Monday Ifop poll put Fillon in third place in the first round behind Emmanuel Macron, the independent candidate, and Marine Le Pen, the far-right National Front candidate, who are neck-and-neck.
Marine Le Pen met Friday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told the far-right National Front (FN) candidate that Russia had no intention of meddling in the French presidential election next month. “We know of course that the presidential campaign is in full swing in France now, by no means do we want to influence the current events,” Putin told Le Pen during a meeting at the Kremlin, adding: “But we reserve the right to talk to all the representatives from all the political forces of the country.” The National Front candidate was invited to visit Russian parliament by its foreign affairs committee head Leonid Slutsky, and her aides offered “no information” over whether she would meet the Russian president ahead of the visit. But after her meeting with Russian lawmakers, in which she reportedly reaffirmed her opposition to Western sanctions on Moscow, Le Pen disappeared from her anticipated press conference to attend instead an art exhibition at the Kremlin, where she met the Russian president. Though Le Pen’s far-right party received an 11-million euro (about $11.6 million) loan from the Moscow-based First Czech Russian Bank in 2014 and reportedly asked Russia for another loan to finance her current presidential bid, FN deputy Florian Philippot told Franceinfo radio the party “will not have any funding from Russian banks, I can guarantee that 100 percent.”
Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s People’s Party (VVD) for Freedom and Democracy claimed a decisive victory in the Dutch elections Wednesday night after voters turned out in record numbers to hand the center-right party 33 of the Dutch parliament’s 150 seats, making it the single-largest party for its third consecutive year. Geert Wilders’s far-right Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) had a poorer-than-expected showing, carrying 20 seats—a five-seat increase from what it won in the last election, but fewer than the 30 seats Wilders had hoped to capture. The remaining seats were split among 11 other parties, with the centrist Christian Democrats (CDA) and the liberal progressive D66 Party capturing 19 seats each, and the Green-Left earning 14 (nearly quadrupling the number of seats it claimed in 2012). The Labour Party (PvdA), the VVD’s coalition partner, had a poor showing, slumping from 38 seats to nine.
Final results versus Final Poll of Polls: overall very good, slightly overpolled GL & PvdA, underpolled VVD (possibly Turkey effect). #TK17pic.twitter.com/EgusfvrcWX
Now, Rutte’s task will be to work with other party leaders to meet the 76-seat threshold to form a government. The process could take anywhere from several weeks to several months (it took 54 days to form a coalition in 2012), and the government could include as many as four or five political parties. Wilders’s PVV will likely be excluded from the coalition, as the VVD and most other mainstream parties have ruled out working with him.
For more on the Dutch election results, and what they may mean for upcoming European elections, here’s a reading list:
French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation Into Vegas Event Attended by Emmanuel Macron
French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation Monday into alleged favoritism over a January 2016 event hosted by the country’s economy ministry, which was led by then-minister and current independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The allegations, which were raised last week by French satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, concern an event hosted by the ministry’s Business France unit at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The unit allegedly chose French public-relations firm Havas to organize the event without seeking bids from other companies—a move that could be deemed favoritism. The event cost approximately 400,000 euros ($425,000). Michel Sapin, the current economy minister, called the move a “malfunction” by the unit organizing the event, and Business France acknowledged in a statement the decision was a “potential irregularity.” Though Macron was the main speaker at the event, the investigation does not target him specifically.
French Candidate François Fillon Placed Under Formal Fraud Investigation
François Fillon, the center-right French presidential candidate, was placed under a formal investigation by prosecutors Tuesday over his alleged misuse of public funds. The preliminary charges—which include suspicion of diverting public funds, complicity in misappropriating funds, and receiving funds and not declaring assets fully—were prompted by allegations Fillon paid his wife, Penelope, and two of their children nearly 1 million euros for parliamentary work they are alleged not to have performed. He was previously considered the front-runner in the French presidential race, though his candidacy was quickly embroiled by the scandal after a preliminary inquiry was launched in January. Fillon, who has denied wrongdoing and condemned the investigation as a “political assassination,” has since fallen in public opinion polls, with recent projections putting him at third place in the first round of the elections scheduled to take place in April, behind independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen. Fillon is expected to appear before a magistrate Wednesday. He has refused to withdraw from the race despite vowing to do so earlier in the campaign if charged.
Alain Juppé Says He Won't Replace François Fillon in the French Election
Former Prime Minister Alain Juppé reaffirmed Monday he will not stand as a candidate in France’s upcoming presidential election, dashing the hopes of some Republicans that the conservative party’s runner-up could replace scandal-ridden candidate François Fillon. “Throughout last week, I received many calls asking me to take over,” Juppé said. “I do not intend to engage in partisan bargaining or job bargaining. For a Gaullist, this is not the spirit of the presidential election.” His comments come days after several top Republican allies quit Fillon’s campaign, citing his refusal to step down despite the launch of a formal investigation into whether he misused public funds by paying his wife and their two children for parliamentary work they allegedly didn’t perform. Fillon condemned the accusations as a “political assassination,” and told supporters at a rally in Paris Sunday he is confident he will be cleared of the allegations—ones which have so far prompted more than 300 members of his own party to pull their support. Juppé, in his remarks Monday, criticized Fillon for wasting a chance at victory, noting the financial scandal embroiling his candidacy has brought the center-right candidate to a “dead end.” Indeed, recent polls show far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen winning the first round, only to lose to independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the second.
Geert Wilders Resumes Campaigning After Expressing Concerns Over Security
Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders announced the resumption of his campaigning efforts Wednesday, less than a week after he suspended them due to concerns of a security breach. “The voters want to see us,” Wilders said in a statement posted to Twitter, adding: “The security risks will be kept at a minimum.” The populist Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) leader canceled public campaigning activities last week after it was discovered that a member of his security detail was arrested for allegedly leaking classified information to a Dutch-Moroccan gang—a breach Wilders, who is known for his anti-Moroccan and anti-Islam rhetoric, called “unacceptable.” The resumption of his campaigning efforts come two weeks ahead of the Dutch parliamentary elections, with polls showing Wilders’ PVV running neck-in-neck with the ruling center-left People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD).
Top Republican Ally Quits François Fillon's Campaign
A top ally of French presidential candidate François Fillon resigned from Fillon’s campaign Wednesday, just hours after the center-right candidate reaffirmed his refusal to quit the presidential race despite the financial scandal embroiling his candidacy. Bruno Le Maire, a former government minister and supporter of Fillon, cited in his resignation Fillon’s refusal to drop out despite the launch of a formal investigation into whether he misused public funds when he paid his wife and two children for parliamentary work they are alleged not to have performed. Though Fillon previously said he would bow out of the race if a formal investigation were launched, he walked back on the promise less than two weeks later. “I believe in keeping one's word. It is essential to the credibility of politics," Le Maire said in a statement. “I therefore resign from my functions as European and international affairs representative on Francois Fillon's campaign.” Other Republicans allies of Fillon—including Laure de La Raudière, Franck Riester, Yves Jégo, Alain Chrétien, and Arnaud Robinet—joined Le Maire, signaling waning support for Fillon by those within his own party. Fillon, who was once projected to beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round run-off, has lagged in the polls since the inquiry into his alleged misuse of funds began, and now runs in third place behind independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.
Formal Investigation Launched Into François Fillon's Money Scandal
French presidential candidate François Fillon will face a formal investigation over allegations the center-right Republican candidate misused public funds when he paid his wife and two children for parliamentary work they are alleged not to have performed, prosecutors announced Friday. The announcement comes a month after French authorities launched an inquiry into allegations raised by satirical weekly Canard Enchaine that Fillon had paid his wife, Penelope, and their two children nearly 1 million euros for jobs no one could corroborate them having. Fillon called the hiring of his family members “an error,” but denied he did anything illegal, condemning the allegations as a smear campaign. It’s worth noting it is not illegal for French parliamentarians to employ family members to their office, though it is if they did not do the job. Fillon said he would only drop out if a formal investigation were launched—comments he walked back on less than two weeks later. “The closer we get to the date of the election, the more scandalous it would be to deny the Right and the Centre of a candidate,” Fillon told Le Figaro. Indeed, if Fillon were to drop out of the race now, the Republicans would have less than a month to find a replacement. Recent polls put Fillon at third place in the first round, behind independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen.
Geert Wilders Suspends Campaigning Efforts Ahead of March Election
Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders announced Thursday his populist Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) would suspend campaigning efforts due to a security breach. A member of Wilders’ security detail was arrested this week for allegedly leaking classified details about Wilders—information some local media reports say was passed on to a Dutch-Moroccan gang. Wilders, who is known for his anti-Moroccan and anti-Islam rhetoric, called the breach “unacceptable” and said the party would continue to suspend public activities “until all facts in connection with the corruption investigation are known.” The decision comes less than a month ahead of the Netherland’s parliamentary elections, for which recent polls show a close race between Wilders’ PVV and the ruling center-left People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). The election is scheduled for March 15.
Marine Le Pen's Chief of Staff Charged in Alleged Misuse of Funds Investigation
Updated at 5:49 p.m. ET
Marine Le Pen’s chief of staff was charged with breach of trust Wednesday as part of an on-going investigation into allegations the far-right National Front leader misused European Union funds to pay her parliamentary assistants. French authorities detained and questioned Catherine Griset, Le Pen’s chief of staff, and Thierry Legier, Le Pen’s bodyguard, Wednesday—two days after police conducted a raid on the National Front’s party headquarters in Paris. Griset was arrested, while Legier was released. Earlier this month, the European Parliament demanded Le Pen repay the nearly 300,000 euros (approximately $323,700) she allegedly misused to pay her staff—charges Le Pen’s lawyers have condemned as “a media operation whose sole purpose is to try to disrupt the smooth running of the presidential election campaign and harm Marine Le Pen at the very moment when her candidacy is making a major breakthrough.” Indeed, Le Pen has consistently been projected to advance to the second round of voting in France’s presidential elections, in which she is expected to face either center-right candidate François Fillon or independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.
Marine Le Pen Says French Citizens Must Renounce Non-EU Dual Citizenship
Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate of the far-right National Front (FN) party, said citizens would have to renounce dual nationalities from non-EU countries if she is elected president, using French Jews with Israeli citizenship as an example. “Israel isn't a member of the European Union, and doesn't consider itself as such,” she said Thursday when asked in an interview with broadcaster France 2 if an exception would be made for French Jews. Le Pen added the rule would apply to French citizens who have dual nationality with any non-European countries—except Russia, which she called part of the “Europe of nations.” She added the rule would not lead to the expulsion of foreigners “as long as they respect French laws and values.” The FN has long opposed dual nationality, which Jean-Marie Le Pen, Le Pen’s father and former FN chief, likened to bigamy. The younger Le Pen has previously supported barring France’s Jewish community—the largest in Europe—from wearing yarmulkes in public spaces as part of a broader ban on wearing religious symbols in public, which Le Pen said would help “stamp out radical Islam in France.” French law already outlaws the wearing of religious symbols such as headscarves, crosses, and skull caps, in the country’s public schools.
Journalist Forcibly Removed by Security After Questioning Le Pen
Footage released by Quotidien, a French news program, shows one of its reporters being forcibly removed by security officials at the Palais des Congres convention center in Paris after asking Marine Le Pen, the National Front presidential candidate, a question. In the video, reporter Paul Larrouturou questions the far-right leader, who is surrounded by journalists, about allegations she allegedly misused European Parliament funds. But before Larrouturou finishes the question, he is abruptly pulled away by security officials and removed from the room. Larrouturou can be heard shouting “get off me” multiple times, and explaining that he has credentials to be there. The video ends with an altercation between the cameraman and the guards, who repeatedly push the camera out of the way.
It is unclear what took place before the video started recording, or if Le Pen even heard the question. David Rachline, a National Front official, tweeted Wednesday the party had nothing to do with the reporter’s dismissal, attributing the incident to the convention center’s security officials. The convention center reportedly denied the claim, adding its security officials were not present in the area. Larrouturou said the guards were following orders by the National Front.
Misuse of Money Allegations Mount Against French Presidential Candidates
A new report by French weekly newspaper Canard Enchaine Tuesday alleges François Fillon, the French presidential candidate, paid his wife and two of their children nearly 1 million euros for jobs they may not have held. The newspaper alleges Penelope Fillon, the Republican candidate’s wife, was paid 900,000 euros ($969,997) as a parliamentary aide, and that two of their children were paid 84,000 euros ($90,538) as parliamentary assistants. These latest allegations come as French authorities continue their investigation into whether Fillon misused public funds—an inquiry launched last week after Canard Enchaine accused Fillon of paying his wife 500,000 euros ($538,000) between 1998 and 2012 for a job the no one could allegedly corroborate her having. Fillon, who campaigned on a platform of cutting wasteful spending, condemned the report as a smear campaign. He, however, isn’t the only one facing questions about his actions this election. The European Parliament demanded Tuesday that Marine Le Pen, the far-right National Front candidate, return nearly 300,000 euros ($323,707) she allegedly misused to pay her staff; she was given a midnight deadline to return the money or face reductions from her parliamentary salary. Le Pen has thus far refused, and told Reuters the move is “a unilateral decision taken by political opponents ... without proof and without waiting for a judgement from the court action I have started." Fillon and Le Pen are favored to lead the polls in the first round of the presidential contest slated for April, pitting them against each other during the May run-off.
France Launches Investigation Into Presidential Candidate Fillon's Wife
French authorities launched an inquiry Wednesday into Penelope Fillon, the wife of former prime minister and presidential candidate François Fillon, for alleged misuse of public money. The investigation was launched in the aftermath of a report by Canard Enchaine, a satirical weekly newspaper, that Penelope Fillon was paid 500,000 euros ($538,000) between 1998 and 2012 for serving as a parliamentary aide. Although it is not illegal for French parliamentarians to employ family members to their office, the newspaper said it could find no one to corroborate that Penelope Fillon held such a role. François Fillon condemned the article Wednesday for showing “contempt and misogyny,” adding “the stink-bomb season has started.” The center-right Republican candidate is expected to make it to the second round of France’s upcoming presidential election, during which polls suggest he will face off against Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the far-right. It’s unclear how the inquiry will affect Fillon, who has campaigned against wasteful public spending and vowed to slash as many as half a million civil-service jobs.
Netherlands Prime Minister: Those Who Don't Respect Dutch Customs Should 'Go Away'
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on the country to defend Dutch values in an open letter Monday, urging anyone who doesn’t accept them to “behave normally, or go away.” The prime minister criticized those who “harass gays, or whistle at women in short skirts, or brand ordinary Dutch people racists,” but added the solution is not to “tar everyone with the same brush, or insult or expel whole groups.” The remarks, which come less than two months ahead of the country’s upcoming general elections, appear to be both an appeal to voters swayed by the far-right Dutch Freedom Party’s (PVV) anti-immigration stance, as well as a critique of PVV head Geert Wilders’ anti-Moroccan and anti-Islam rhetoric. Wilders, whose PVV narrowly leads Rutte’s liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in latest polls, called Rutte’s message “deceiving.”
For the first time in modern French history, neither candidate is from a major party.
Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the far-right National Front, is through to the second round of the French presidential election, where she will face Emmanuel Macron, the independent, who won Sunday's first round with 23.7 percent of the vote. Le Pen won 21.7 percent. It's the first time in French history that neither candidate from a major political party is in the second round runoff. It's also the first time a far-right candidate is in the second round since 2002 when Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, lost to Jacques Chirac.
Macron and Le Pen’s strong showings Sunday, which saw an approximately 77percent voter turnout (slightly lower than the 79 percent who voted in the first round in 2012), signaled a rebuke of the political establishment that has dominated French politics for decades. Macron launched his centrist party in August 2016 after he quit his role in President François Hollande’s Socialist government, and despite the party’s youth it boasts a quarter of a million members. Meanwhile, Le Pen’s FN secured the most votes it has ever received in its nearly half-century history, surpassing the 18-percent first-round finish it saw in 2012.
“Somewhere at Google there is a database containing 25 million books and nobody is allowed to read them.”
You were going to get one-click access to the full text of nearly every book that’s ever been published. Books still in print you’d have to pay for, but everything else—a collection slated to grow larger than the holdings at the Library of Congress, Harvard, the University of Michigan, at any of the great national libraries of Europe—would have been available for free at terminals that were going to be placed in every local library that wanted one.
At the terminal you were going to be able to search tens of millions of books and read every page of any book you found. You’d be able to highlight passages and make annotations and share them; for the first time, you’d be able to pinpoint an idea somewhere inside the vastness of the printed record, and send somebody straight to it with a link. Books would become as instantly available, searchable, copy-pasteable—as alive in the digital world—as web pages.
The early results out of a Boston nonprofit are positive.
You saw the pictures in science class—a profile view of the human brain, sectioned by function. The piece at the very front, right behind where a forehead would be if the brain were actually in someone’s head, is the pre-frontal cortex. It handles problem-solving, goal-setting, and task execution. And it works with the limbic system, which is connected and sits closer to the center of the brain. The limbic system processes emotions and triggers emotional responses, in part because of its storage of long-term memory.
When a person lives in poverty, a growing body of research suggests the limbic system is constantly sending fear and stress messages to the prefrontal cortex, which overloads its ability to solve problems, set goals, and complete tasks in the most efficient ways.
By antagonizing the U.S.’s neighbor to the south, Donald Trump has made the classic bully’s error: He has underestimated his victim.
When Donald Trump first made sport of thumping Mexico—when he accused America’s neighbor of exporting rapists and “bad hombres,” when he deemed the country such a threat that it should be contained by a wall and so clueless that it could be suckered into paying for its own encasement—its president responded with strange equilibrium. Enrique Peña Nieto treated the humiliation like a meteorological disturbance. Relations with the United States would soon return to normal, if only he grinned his way through the painful episode.
In August, Peña Nieto invited Trump to Mexico City, based on the then-contrarian notion that Trump might actually become president. Instead of branding Trump a toxic threat to Mexico’s well-being, he lavished the Republican nominee with legitimacy. Peña Nieto paid a severe, perhaps mortal, reputational cost for his magnanimity. Before the meeting, former President Vicente Fox had warned Peña Nieto that if he went soft on Trump, history would remember him as a “traitor.” In the months following the meeting, his approval rating plummeted, falling as low as 12 percent in one poll—which put his popularity on par with Trump’s own popularity among Mexicans. The political lesson was clear enough: No Mexican leader could abide Trump’s imprecations and hope to thrive. Since then, the Mexican political elite has begun to ponder retaliatory measures that would reassert the country’s dignity, and perhaps even cause the Trump administration to reverse its hostile course. With a presidential election in just over a year—and Peña Nieto prevented by term limits from running again—vehement responses to Trump are considered an electoral necessity. Memos outlining policies that could wound the United States have begun flying around Mexico City. These show that Trump has committed the bully’s error of underestimating the target of his gibes. As it turns out, Mexico could hurt the United States very badly.
Will you pay more for those shoes before 7 p.m.? Would the price tag be different if you lived in the suburbs? Standard prices and simple discounts are giving way to far more exotic strategies, designed to extract every last dollar from the consumer.
As Christmas approached in 2015, the price of pumpkin-pie spice went wild. It didn’t soar, as an economics textbook might suggest. Nor did it crash. It just started vibrating between two quantum states. Amazon’s price for a one-ounce jar was either $4.49 or $8.99, depending on when you looked. Nearly a year later, as Thanksgiving 2016 approached, the price again began whipsawing between two different points, this time $3.36 and $4.69.
We live in the age of the variable airfare, the surge-priced ride, the pay-what-you-want Radiohead album, and other novel price developments. But what was this? Some weird computer glitch? More like a deliberate glitch, it seems. “It’s most likely a strategy to get more data and test the right price,” Guru Hariharan explained, after I had sketched the pattern on a whiteboard.
Inside Walmart’s curious, possibly ingenious effort to get customers to build up their savings accounts
Late last summer, Dawn Paquin started keeping her money on a prepaid debit card from Walmart instead of in a traditional checking account. The wages from her factory job—she works from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., inspecting blades on industrial bread-slicing machines—now go directly onto the Visa-branded card, which she can use like a regular debit card, though unlike most debit cards, it is not linked to a checking or savings account. She made the switch after a $4 check she wrote to buy coffee for herself and a friend tipped her checking account below the required minimum and triggered $100 in overdraft fees.
This was before she got the factory gig, and she wasn’t working full-time. Paquin lives in Salem, Illinois, where, she told me recently, if you don’t have a college degree, your job choices are “fast food or factory.” Money was extremely tight. “I kind of had a bit of resentment about banks after that,” she said dryly.
After a quiet start, the demonstrators grew louder as they drew closer to Capitol Hill—mirroring the long arc of the protest itself.
WASHINGTON, D.C.—They marched for science, and at first, they did so quietly. On Saturday, as thousands of people started streaming eastward from the Washington Monument, in a river of ponchos and umbrellas, the usual raucous chants that accompany such protests were rarely heard and even more rarely continued. “Knowledge is power; it’s our final hour,” said six enthusiastic people—to little response. “What do we want? Science! When do we want it? After peer review!” shouted another pocket of marchers—for about five rounds.
Scientists are not a group to whom activism comes easily or familiarly. Most have traditionally stayed out of the political sphere, preferring to stick to their research. But for many, this historical detachment ended with the election of Donald Trump.
A boring juice product sold itself as the next great technology phenomenon. There was only one way things could go.
Juicero is a startup that sells a $400 machine that squeezes packets of diced fruit and vegetables to produce fresh juice. A person might assume that a product so simple and boring, yet weirdly expensive, couldn’t possibly attract the entire internet’s derision. A person would be wrong.
It’s best to begin this story in March of last year, when the New York Timespublished a profile of the company’s founder Doug Evans, a former Army paratrooper who had already started and sold the successful Organic Avenue line of cold-pressed juices and healthy snacks. Evans was not a Silicon Valley veteran, but he spoke like one, rhapsodizing his product with quasi-religious grandiosity. “Not all juice is equal,” he told The Times. “How do you measure life force? How do you measure chi?”
Tracking the controversies, allegations, and investigations into the president and his administration
Donald Trump entered the White House as one of the most scandal-tarred presidents in American history—what his imbroglios may have lacked in depth, they made up in variety, encompassing legal, ethical, and sexual controversies. (In a twist, one of Trump’s few competitors for the crown was his rival, Hillary Clinton.) They ranged from race discrimination to mafia connections, from petty hypocrisies to multimillion-dollar alleged frauds.
Now that Trump is president, some of those controversies have continued to shadow him. But the presidency has also occasioned a whole new set of disputes. Looming largest is the question of whether his campaign colluded with Russian agents to interfere in the election, a question being investigated by the FBI as well as panels in both houses of Congress. They also include ethical and legal questions surrounding members of his cabinet, his allegation that Barack Obama spied on him before the election, and various conflicts of interest.
Last month, my wife and I found ourselves in a disagreement about whether or not our apartment was clean enough for guests—the type of medium-sized disagreement that likely plagues all close relationships. In the midst of it, there was a lull and, feeling exhausted all of a sudden, I got up and left the living room. In the bedroom, I immediately fell face down into the sheets. The next thing I knew it was 20 minutes later and my wife was shaking me awake. I hadn’t meant to fall asleep; I just felt so fatigued in that moment that there was nothing else I could do.
This wasn’t new for me. A few weeks earlier, I had come into conflict with an acquaintance over some money. We were exchanging tense emails while I was at my office, and I began to feel the slow oozing onset of sleep, the same tiredness that came on when, as a child, I rode in the backseat of the car on the way home from some undesired trip. A sleepiness that overtakes the body slowly but surely and feels entirely outside of your control.