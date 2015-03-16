Live Blog

Today's News: March 5, 2017

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon held a rally and promised he’d be cleared of corruption allegations against him, Mexico opens legal aid centers at consulates in 50 U.S. cities, and more news from across the world.

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters

—French presidential candidate Francois Fillon held a rally and promised he’d be cleared of corruption allegations against him, an effort to show leaders in his Conservative party he still has support.

—Mexico opened legal aid centers at consulates in 50 U.S. cities amid heightened worries of deportation brought by the Trump administration.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

