Malaysia said it has expelled the North Korean ambassador over the death of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader. Malaysia has not explicitly blamed North Korea for the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, who was killed three weeks ago in an attack at the Kuala Lumpur airport, but the death has still stirred contention among the two countries. Malaysia is one of North Korea’s few allies, but it has refused to let Pyongyang head the investigation into Kim Jong-nam’s death. That led North Korea’s ambassador, Kang Chol, to say his country “could not trust” Malaysia to handle the investigation. Malaysia’s prime minister called the remarks ts "diplomatically rude" and asked for an apology. After that did not come, the country declared Kang "persona non grata" and gave him 48 hours to leave.
Today's News: March 4, 2017
Early morning Saturday President Donald Trump made several tweets that accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of conducting a “Nixon/Watergate” wiretapping scheme on Trump Tower during the election. This weekend the president is at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, and he offered no evidence of his wiretapping claims. It’s not clear what Trump may be referencing, but media reports have detailed how the FBI sought a warrant last summer to monitor members of the Trump team suspected of talking with Russian officials. The warrant was initially turned down, but was approved in October. Conservative radio host Mark Levin had also made comments on what he called Obama’s “police state” and claimed the former president sought to undermine Trump’s campaign. Levin called for a Congressional investigation, and his comments were picked up by Breitbart, the website founded by Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist. According to The Washington Post, the Breitbart story was circulating among Trump’s senior staff. It was a frequent Trump tactic during the campaign to raise new controversy while under scrutinization. And most recently, Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who was a Trump surrogate during the campaign, was found to have met with the Russian ambassador during the election, which he failed to disclose after being asked during his confirmation hearing. Sessions has since recused himself from an investigation into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election.
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017