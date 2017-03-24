—A shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati has left one person dead and at least 14 others injured. Police say it started as a dispute between two men.

—Hong Kong elected Carrie Lam to be its leader, a woman who was backed by the Chinese government and may further jeopardize the city’s independence.

—Russian police arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has repeatedly criticized President Vladimir Putin, after a massive anti-corruption protest in Moscow.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).