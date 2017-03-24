A committee of 1,200 mostly pro-Beijing electors chose Carrie Lam to lead Hong Kong. She is the first woman elected to the position of chief executive, as Hong Kong calls its leader, and she was overwhelmingly expected to win. Lam has promised to heal divisions in the city, but her appointment will likely disappoint residents concerned with Hong Kong’s evaporating independence from China. Lam’s opponent was a former finance secretary who polls suggested was more popular with the public, but the elections are decided by a group of 1,194 electors, many of whom are business and political leaders with close ties to Beijing. Lam was formerly second in command of the city, and in 2014 she led an unpopular effort to reform Hong Kong’s election process. It would have allowed the public to vote directly for its leader, but only among a slate of three officials chosen by the Communist party. Hong Kong is mostly autonomous from China, a designation that affords it more civil rights than the rest of the country, although the Communist party has exerted more control over the city in recent years.
Today's News: March 26, 2017
A shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati has left one person dead and at least 14 injured, Hong Kong has a new leader who may further jeopardize its independence, and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is detained at a protest.
—A shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati has left one person dead and at least 14 others injured. Police say it started as a dispute between two men.
—Hong Kong elected Carrie Lam to be its leader, a woman who was backed by the Chinese government and may further jeopardize the city’s independence.
—Russian police arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has repeatedly criticized President Vladimir Putin, after a massive anti-corruption protest in Moscow.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Hong Kong Elects Carrie Lam as Its Leader, the Candidate Backed By Beijing
Russian Police Arrest Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny at an Anti-Corruption Protest
Russian authorities arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny at an anti-corruption protests he helped organize in Moscow. Navalny was one of more than a hundred others detained at what was one of the largest protests in recent years. Police in Moscow estimated about 7,000 people joined, and protesters gathered in other cities across the country. Navalny called for the protests after reports by his anti-corruption foundation accused Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of amassing a vast wealth of mansions, vineyards, yachts, and a house dedicated to raising ducks, all of which outmatches his salary. Officers grabbed Navalny and pushed him into police bus shortly after he arrived at the protest. Navalny has previously said he would run for president against current President Vladimir Putin, but he is barred from election because he was found guilty of embezzlement, a charge he called politically motivated. The European Court of Human Rights ruled he’d been denied a fair hearing.
A Shooter Leaves 1 Dead and 15 Injured at a Cincinnati Nightclub
One person is dead and about 15 others injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a nightclub in Cincinnati. Investigators are still looking into whether one or two shooters were involved, but they say the gunshots started at about 1 a.m. at the Cameo nightclub, a few miles from downtown. Police do not suspect terrorism. Hundreds of people were packed into the club and many fled immediately after the shots started, which has left investigators with few witnesses who can identify the shooter. Four of the victims are in stable condition, and three are in serious condition. Officers are still investigating the cause, but it may have started a disagreement earlier in the day. According to WLWT, Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black said, “The conflict is believed to have begun between specific groups or individuals earlier in the day, escalating and ultimately leading to this tragedy occurring at the nightclub."