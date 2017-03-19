—Secret Service officials said they arrested a man who drove up to a White House checkpoint and claimed to have a bomb in his car.

—New York author and columnist Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize winner, chronicler of eccentric Manhattan, and who became Son of Sam’s regular correspondent, has died. He was 87.

—An appeals court judge has denied an emergency order request from two Native American tribes that would stop oil flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline.

