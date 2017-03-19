An appeals court refused a request for an emergency order made by two Native American tribes that would have stopped oil from flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision by the U.S. court of appeals for the District of Columbia circuit means the pipeline could begin full operation as soon as Monday. The order was filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, and it asked the judge to order the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission it granted the pipeline’s owner to build beneath North Dakota’s Lake Oahe until a lawsuit over the matter is resolved. Judge James Boasberg’s ruling said the appeal failed to meet the “stringent requirements” needed for an immediate injunction. The two tribes’ lawsuit argues that allowing oil in the pipeline could desecrate the tribes’ sacred water, which they often use in religious ceremonies. It runs about half a mile north of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, just under the main supply of drinking water. The Obama administration had blocked construction, but after the transition President Donald Trump quickly reinstated it.
Today's News: March 19, 2017
The Secret Service detained a man who drove up to the White House and said he had a bomb, an appeals court judge refused an emergency order that would stop oil from flowing in the Dakota Access Pipeline, and New York author and columnist Jimmy Breslin has died.
—Secret Service officials said they arrested a man who drove up to a White House checkpoint and claimed to have a bomb in his car.
—New York author and columnist Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize winner, chronicler of eccentric Manhattan, and who became Son of Sam’s regular correspondent, has died. He was 87.
—An appeals court judge has denied an emergency order request from two Native American tribes that would stop oil flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline.
