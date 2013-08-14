Live Blog

Today's News: March 18, 2017

A man who tried to take a soldier’s gun at the Paris Orly Airport was shot dead, and China urges the U.S. to remain “coolheaded” about North Korea.

Reuters

—Security officers at the Paris Orly Airport shot and killed a man who had tried to take a soldier’s gun, and the incident is now being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting China, where officials urged the U.S. to remain “coolheaded” about North Korea.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

No new updates
Back to Updates