The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch for much of the Northeast on Monday in anticipation of a massive storm that could drop a foot and a half of snow in some parts. Heaviest hit areas are expected to be New York, New Jersey, parts of Massachusetts, and southern Connecticut, although the storm will blow through the entire region in varying severity. Wind gusts could also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some places. The storm is expected to begin Monday night and grow stronger through Tuesday. New York and Boston could get up to 18 inches of snow. Further south, in Washington D.C., the nation’s capital is expecting up to 10 inches. The storm is a strong contrast to what has been a warm spring across the region, and certainly in D.C., where the National Cherry Blossom Festival, an annual event that heralds spring, is set to begin this week.
Today's News: March 13, 2017
One of the world’s most notorious terrorists, “Carlos the Jackal,” a Venezuelan whose real name was Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, will stand trial in a French court on Monday for accusations that 40 years ago he threw a hand grenade into a Parisian shopping center. Ramirez Sanchez is currently serving a life sentence in France for string of murders and attacks he committed or planned in the 1970s and ‘80s. In the attack for which he stands accused of now, in 1974 Ramirez Sanchez is said to have thrown a grenade into a busy restaurant at a shopping center in Paris’ Latin Quarter, killing two people and injuring 34 others. The case took so long to reach trial because it had been dismissed earlier on lack of evidence. Ramirez Sanchez has denied involvement in the attack. If convicted, he could get another life sentence. Ramirez Sanchez has called himself a "professional revolutionary" in the "Leninist tradition," and many of his most famous attacks were committed on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. He got his nickname from a Frederick Forsyth novel, The Day of the Jackal, and he planned bomb attacks on a trains, political assassinations, and was on the run in Sudan until 1994.