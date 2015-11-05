The death toll from two explosions in Damascus, Syria, has risen to 74, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. More than 40 of the victims from the blast Saturday were Iraqi Shiite pilgrims who had come to Syria’s capital to visit holy shrines. The other victims were mainly Syrian state security workers, as well as some bystanders, including children. When the first blast erupted the travelers were at a bus station near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery, just south of the Old City. Then about 10 minutes later, as people had rushed to tend to the injured, another bomb exploded. Images from the scene showed several buses with their windows blown out, and shoes and clothes scattered on the street. On Sunday the Associated Press reported that a terrorist group linked to al-Qaida, called the Levant Liberation Committee, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying their two suicide bombers targeted pro-Iraniana and pro-Syrian government supporters.
Today's News: March 12, 2017
At least 35 people were killed in Ethiopia after a landslide swept through a garbage dump, the death toll from two explosions Saturday in Damascus, Syria, has risen to 74, and South Korea’s ousted leader leaves the presidential palace.
—At least 35 people in Ethiopia are dead and dozens are still missing after a landslide swept through a garbage dump near the country’s capital.
—South Korean leader Park Guen-hye left the presidential palace just two days after a judge upheld a parliamentary decision to impeach her.
