—At least 35 people in Ethiopia are dead and dozens are still missing after a landslide swept through a garbage dump near the country’s capital.

—The death toll in Damascus, Syria, has risen to 74, the aftermath of two suicide bombers who targeted Shiite travelers on a pilgrimage to holy sites.

—South Korean leader Park Guen-hye left the presidential palace just two days after a judge upheld a parliamentary decision to impeach her.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).