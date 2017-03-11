U.S. Secret Service says it arrested after he climbed the White House fence late Friday night and tried to enter the south entrance. President Donald Trump was at the White House during the incident, and the man was carrying a backpack. He climbed the fence just before midnight, and was found near the south entrance portico. A search of his belongings didn’t turn up anything hazardous, and he has been taken into custody. The agency did not provide the man’s name. In the past few years, several people have scaled the fence around the White House, and one man, in 2014, made it through the north entrance doors with a small knife in his pocket. The the first family was not at the White House at the time.
Today's News: March 11, 2017
The United Nations said the world is facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II, with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation, an issue caused by drought and exacerbated by conflict. Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia, and Nigeria, are in immediate need of aid, otherwise “people will simply starve to death,” Stephen O’Brien, the UN under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told the security council at a meeting in New York late Friday. To “avert catastrophe,” O’Brien said, nonprofits would need about $4.4 billion by July. An unusual dry season has caused a drought in parts of East Africa, with crops wilting and livestock dying by the thousands. In South Sudan, where a famine was declared last month, the crisis has been exacerbated by a civil war. Famine is a technical term used to measure the risk of starvation in a country, and in order to meet the requirements, more than 30 percent of children would need to be suffering from acute malnutrition, with mortality rates of the country’s population reaching two starvation deaths per day for every 10,000 people. In Nigeria, too, Boko Haram has worsened the situation with attacks on villages in the country’s northeast, displacing 2.6 million people.
Explosions in Damascus Kill at Least 40 Shiite Pilgrims
Two explosions in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday killed at least 40 Shiite travelers making a pilgrimage to holy shrines, and more than 120 others were wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombings. Local TV said the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers, Reuters reported, and images from the scene showed buses with windows shattered, bloodstains on the street and random bits of scattered clothing. The pilgrims had gathered at a bus station nearby the Bab el Saghir Cemetery when the first bomb exploded, and about ten minutes later, as victims were being tended to, the second blast went off. The pilgrims had just come from the shrine of Sayeda Zeinab, the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad, and a frequent target of attack by ISIS, because it’s regularly visited by Shiite pilgrims. Shiite militias from countries like Iraq and Afghanistan have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.