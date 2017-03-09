Live Blog

Today's News: March 10, 2017

Reuters

—The U.S. Department of Justice is sending 50 more immigration judges to detention facilities across the country to speed up deportations and clear backlogs.

—German authorities arrested a man described as having mental health problems in connection with an axe attack that injured seven people at a train station in Düsseldorf.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

