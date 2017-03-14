More than 6,000 flights were cancelled Tuesday due to snowfall covering much of the Northeastern U.S. These cancellations were mostly focused on flights going out of or into airports most affected by the storm. More than 70 percent of flights arriving or departing from airports in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and around Washington, D.C., have been canceled. You can find a complete list of today’s cancelations here.
What to Know About the Northeast Snowstorm
Schools are closed and flights canceled as winter-storm warnings are in effect from eastern West Virginia to Maine.
Here’s what we know so far:
—The National Weather Service says more than a foot of snow is expected in some areas, along with strong winds.
—Schools are closed in New York City and Boston.
—Nearly 7,000 flights have been canceled.
—This is a developing story and we’ll be following it below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).
Updates
Thousands of Flights Canceled Amid Snowstorm
Snow Accumulation
The National Weather Service had reduced its estimate of how much snow will fall on New York City: The city will get 4-8 inches. Boston is expected to get more than a foot of snow; parts of New England could get as many as two feet. A wintry mix in Washington, D.C., has resulted in less-than-expected snowfall, but hazardous road conditions. Here’s what it looks like on radar:
Here is the latest radar imagery for the past few hours. You can see the "snow hole" that was over RI and Eastern MA fill in. pic.twitter.com/WKoYEeUt8v— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 14, 2017