—The U.K. government has invoked Article 50 of the EU charter, triggering the mechanism by which it can begin formal talks on its separation from the European Union. More here

—Iraqi troops, backed by U.S. and allied forces, are trying to wrest Mosul back from ISIS.

—The Nobel Academy says Bob Dylan, who skipped the award ceremony in December, will pick up his prize this weekend. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).