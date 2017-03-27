—President Trump is set this afternoon to sign an executive order on energy independence that would roll back Obama-era environmental protections. But many of the coal jobs the president has promised to restore are unlikely to materialize.

—Cyclone Debbie whipped the coast of Queensland, Australia, with winds of up to 163 mph. The extent of the damage is still unknown as the category-four storm cut power and phone lines to many areas on the northeast Australian coast.

