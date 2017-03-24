Live Blog

Today's News: March 27, 2017

Trump and the GOP turn to tax reform, South Korean prosecutors seek a warrant for the ousted president’s arrest, and more from the United States and around the world.

—President Trump and congressional Republicans will seek to overhaul the U.S. tax code, just days after they abandoned their effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. More here

—South Korean prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for Park Geun-hye in connection with the former president’s role in a corruption scandal. More here

Senate Panel to Reportedly Question Jared Kushner Over Meetings With Russians

Senate investigators will question Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, over his meetings, including one that was previously unreported, with Russian officials, The New York Times is reporting Monday. More from the Times:

The White House Counsel’s Office was informed this month that the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, wanted to question Mr. Kushner about meetings he arranged with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, according to the government officials. The meetings included a previously unreported sit-down with the head of Russia’s state-owned development bank.

Until now, the White House had acknowledged only an early December meeting between Mr. Kislyak and Mr. Kushner, which occurred at Trump Tower and was also attended by Michael T. Flynn, who would briefly serve as the national security adviser.

Later that month, though, Mr. Kislyak requested a second meeting, which Mr. Kushner asked a deputy to attend in his stead, officials said. At Mr. Kislyak’s request, Mr. Kushner later met with Sergey N. Gorkov, the chief of Vnesheconombank, which drew sanctions from the Obama administration after President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia annexed Crimea and began meddling in Ukraine.

Hope Hicks, a White House spokeswoman, acknowledged the meetings occurred, but denied anything of consequence was discussed, the newspaper said. The FBI and congressional investigators are examining links between Trump’s aides and Russian officials during the election. There is nothing to indicate that Kushner is a focus of any of those investigations.

  

South Korean Prosecutors Seek a Warrant to Arrest Ex-President Park Geun-hye

South Korean prosecutors have applied for a warrant to arrest Park Geun-hye, the recently ousted president, for her role in a widening corruption scandal. Earlier this month, South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld a December parliamentary vote to remove her from office amid the scandal that has brought down politicians and business leaders. Park’s removal from office was coupled with a loss of immunity, paving the way for her prosecution. Prosecutors had previously recommended 13 charges against her for alleged bribery. Park, who was questioned over the allegations lat week, has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump, Republicans to Focus Their Attention on Tax Reform

President Trump and congressional Republicans are likely to focus their legislative effort on overhauling the U.S. tax code, days after the White House and the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives abandoned a long-promised effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. That measure failed because of opposition from Tea Party-allied Republicans; Democrats universally opposed it, as well. An overhaul of the tax code was a Trump campaign pledge, and when it looked as if the health-care legislation would fail, news reports said Trump had wanted to make tax reform his first legislative achievement, but was persuaded by House Speaker Paul Ryan to go with the American Health Care Act. The New York Times reports this morning the first overhaul of the tax code in three decades “may have to be scaled back to a big corporate tax cut and possibly an individual tax cut” because of the failure to repeal Obamacare. Trump had wanted a more sweeping change, including lower taxes, a reduction in tax loopholes, and tax imports. On Sunday, Reince Preibus, the White House chief of staff, said Republicans should support Trump’s legislative efforts or face the prospect of the president reaching out to Democrats to achieve his legislative goals. Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo his panel had been working on a tax measure that he planned to move on in the spring. He said he hoped the measure would be a blueprint of the version the White House uses.

