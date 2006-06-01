—President Trump’s advisers told House Republicans last night that they had one opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare: A vote is set for this morning. Its prospects appear dim.

—London police say they have made significant arrests related to Wednesday’s attack near Parliament.

—Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who was deposed in an uprising in 2011, has been freed from prison.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).