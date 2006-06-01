In 2011, longtime Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was ousted after 18 days of protests against his rule. He was arrested, charged with ordering the deaths of protesters, and convicted in 2012. A year later, he was transferred to hospital because of ill health. A second trial, which followed an appeal by his lawyers, saw him being ordered to be freed in May 2015. But the Egyptian government, now led by President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Mubarak’s former intelligence chief, was reportedly reluctant to free the ailing leader because of public perception and the fear of more protests. The case went to Egypt’s top court, which earlier this month ordered Mubarak, 88, freed. By most measures Mubarak—and Egypt—fared better than other countries that were part of the Arab Spring, the popular uprisings against long-entrenched leaders in North Africa and the Middle East: Tunisia’s Zine El Abidine Ben Ali lives in exile; Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi was brutally killed and his country is in chaos; Yemen’s Ali Abdullah Saleh was ousted and his country descended into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran; and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad is still firmly in power after six years of civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced millions of others. Mubarak left the Maadi Military Hospital today by helicopter and was taken to him home in Heliopolis, outside Cairo, where he has a home. He is not expected to return to politics.
Today's News: March 24, 2017
Trump’s ultimatum on health care, more arrests in London, Egypt’s Mubarak is freed, and more from the United States and around the world.
—President Trump’s advisers told House Republicans last night that they had one opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare: A vote is set for this morning. Its prospects appear dim.
—London police say they have made significant arrests related to Wednesday’s attack near Parliament.
—Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who was deposed in an uprising in 2011, has been freed from prison.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Egypt's Mubarak Freed After Six Years in Prison
Will House Vote on the Trump-Backed Health-Care Law?
The House of Representatives could vote today on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the legislation supported by President Trump that is designed to replace the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement that is also called Obamacare. The possible vote comes after a dramatic day that saw a scheduled vote on the measure postponed after the House Republican leadership and the White House realized they had not persuaded enough members of the Republican caucus—especially members of the Tea Party-allied House Freedom Caucus—to support the measure. Democrats oppose the AHCA, and at this time it does not appear to have enough votes to pass the House. The postponed vote led Trump to issue an ultimatum via his top aides to House Republicans: Vote now on the measure and pass it or live with Obamacare. A vote could come as early as this morning. It’s unclear if it will pass. Even if it does, the AHCA faces even more of a struggle in the U.S. Senate where there is bipartisan opposition to it. Russell Berman wrote about Trump’s ultimatum here.