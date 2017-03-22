Live Blog

Today's News: March 23, 2017

The latest on the London attack, a key test for the GOP’s health-care measure, and more from the United States and around the world.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, stands Thursday during a minute's silence outside New Scotland Yard in London, a day after an attack by a man left three people dead.  Neil Hall / Reuters

—Prime Minister Theresa May has told the U.K.’s House of Commons the London attacker was British-born and was known to both the police and the country’s intelligence services. She described him as a peripheral figure. More here.

—The U.S. House of Representatives votes today on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Republican-sponsored legislation that would significantly roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement. President Trump has personally lobbied with lawmakers to vote for the AHCA, but the bill faces opposition from Tea Party-allied Republicans.

House of Representatives to Vote Today on Trump-Backed Health-Care Measure

The U.S. House of Representatives votes today on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Republican-sponsored legislation that would significantly roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement, which is also called Obamacare. President Trump has personally lobbied with lawmakers to vote for the AHCA, but the bill faces opposition from Tea Party-allied Republicans, and it’s not entirely clear if it will pass. Democrats uniformly oppose it. Even if the measure passes the House, it’s unlikely to be approved by the Senate, where it faces bipartisan opposition. My colleague Russell Berman wrote about the challenges the AHCA faces in the House:

The bill guts Obamacare’s insurance mandates and repeals most of its tax increases, but it leaves key parts of its architecture in place. As the GOP plan barrels toward a House vote on Thursday, conservatives are urging Speaker Paul Ryan to agree to changes that would strip out Obamacare’s requirement that insurance plans cover certain “essential health benefits,” which include maternity and newborn care, mental health treatment, and preventive services.

U.K. Prime Minister Says London Attacker Was British-Born and Known to Authorities

Prime Minister Theresa May has told the U.K.’s House of Commons the London attacker was British-born and was known to both the police and the country’s intelligence services. The attacker had been investigated over violent extremism, but was seen as a “peripheral figure,” she said. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack that killed three people. The attacker was also shot dead by police. Forty others were injured. The attacker drove a vehicle over Westminster Bridge, striking people, and then used a knife to attack a police officer near Parliament Square. That officer died. He was identified as Keith Palmer, a constable. A second victim was identified as Aysha Frade, 43, who taught Spanish at DLD College in London. The third victim has not been identified. The attacker has not been publicly identified.

