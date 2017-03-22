The U.S. House of Representatives votes today on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Republican-sponsored legislation that would significantly roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement, which is also called Obamacare. President Trump has personally lobbied with lawmakers to vote for the AHCA, but the bill faces opposition from Tea Party-allied Republicans, and it’s not entirely clear if it will pass. Democrats uniformly oppose it. Even if the measure passes the House, it’s unlikely to be approved by the Senate, where it faces bipartisan opposition. My colleague Russell Berman wrote about the challenges the AHCA faces in the House:
The bill guts Obamacare’s insurance mandates and repeals most of its tax increases, but it leaves key parts of its architecture in place. As the GOP plan barrels toward a House vote on Thursday, conservatives are urging Speaker Paul Ryan to agree to changes that would strip out Obamacare’s requirement that insurance plans cover certain “essential health benefits,” which include maternity and newborn care, mental health treatment, and preventive services.
Read his piece here.