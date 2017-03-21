Judge Neil Gorsuch will face questions for the third day from lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, a day after he went before the panel and defended the independence of the judiciary, but refused to be drawn into more controversial issues such as abortion rights and gun control. As my colleague Matt Ford wrote last night, “attempts by the Democratic senators … to reveal new dimensions of Gorsuch’s ideological beliefs were largely unsuccessful.” Gorsuch is President Trump’s nominee to fill the position on the U.S. Supreme Court made vacant by the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia. Democrats were angered that President Obama’s nominee for the position, Judge Merrick Garland, was not given a hearing by Republicans, who control the Senate. The fourth and final day of the hearings are scheduled for Thursday. Despite some public opposition from Democrats and their supporters, Gorsuch, a widely respected jurist, is expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate.
Today's News: March 22, 2017
Day 3 of the Gorsuch hearings, allegations against Paul Manafort, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Judge Neil Gorsuch prepares for a third day of hearings on his nomination for a place on the U.S. Supreme Court.
—The Associated Press is reporting Paul Manafort, who served as the chair of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, “secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago.” Manafort says the work did not “involve representing Russian political interests.”
