—The U.S. is limiting to cellphones the kinds of electronics that passengers on nonstop U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries can carry aboard the flight. More here

—Martin McGuinness, the Sinn Fein leader and former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, has died at age 66.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).