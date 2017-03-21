The U.S. is limiting to cellphones the kinds of electronics that passengers on nonstop U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries can carry on board. Larger devices—including laptops, tablets, and cameras—will need to be checked. The airports affected are those in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. All those countries are either Muslim or Muslim majority. About 50 flights each day will be affected. The restrictions began today at 3 a.m. ET. Airlines have 96 hours to implement the order or face being barred from flying to the U.S. My colleague Kaveh Waddell reports the “ban on larger electronics was developed in response to a ‘continuing threat to civil aviation,’ according to … [an] official, who would not say whether the threat had developed recently, or when the ban might be lifted.”
Today's News: March 21, 2017
U.S. bans electronics on some flights, Martin McGuinness dies, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The U.S. is limiting to cellphones the kinds of electronics that passengers on nonstop U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries can carry aboard the flight. More here
—Martin McGuinness, the Sinn Fein leader and former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, has died at age 66.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).