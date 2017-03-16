Today's News: March 20, 2017

—FBI Director James Comey and Admiral Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, will appear today before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss, among other things, Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

—Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the start of his confirmation hearings.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).