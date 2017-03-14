French President Francois Hollande called it a “clear victory against extremism.” Peter Altmaier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, tweeted: “The Netherlands, oh the Netherlands you are a champion!” Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said “No Nexit,” while Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg’s leader, tweeted “Populism didn’t pay off.” Their unrestrained joy was in response to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s victory yesterday in the Dutch elections over Geert Wilders, the anti-EU, anti-Muslim, far-right leader who heads the Freedom Party (PVV). Although Rutte’s center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) lost eight seats in the election, it still emerged the single-largest party in the 150-seat Dutch parliament, capturing 33 seats in the national election. Wilders’ PVV, which was running neck and neck with the VVD in most polls, finished with 20, a gain of five seats from the last election, but substantially lower than the 30 seats it had hoped to capture. The turnout was huge: Nearly 80 percent of eligible Dutch voters cast their ballots—and the big winners were center-right parties and the center-left Greens, all of which are strong supporters of the European project and of the EU itself. The center-left Labour Party, which was a member of the last coalition government headed by Rutte, lost 29 seats in parliament; it now has nine. Rutte will still need to form a coalition government, but should not have trouble cobbling one together. For now, the European establishment—fearing what might come later this year in French and German elections—expressed relief the Dutch managed to stave off the populism that swept the U.K. and the U.S. As Rutte put it in his victory speech: “The Netherlands, after Brexit, after the American elections, said ‘Whoa!’ to the wrong kind of populism.”
More bad news for the president’s revised travel ban, Trump to send his budget to Congress, a loss for populism in the Netherlands, and more from the United States and around the world.
—A federal judge in Maryland has temporarily blocked President Trump’s revised executive order that bars for 90 days the entry of travelers from six Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries. The order follows a similar one issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Hawaii. More here
—Trump will send his budget to Congress today. The plan reportedly entails steep cuts to the U.S. State Department and the Environment Protection Agency, but increases defense spending. More here
—European leaders are welcoming the defeat in yesterday’s Dutch election of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which is headed by Geert Wilders. More here
Trump to Send His Budget to Congress
President Trump will send his budget to Congress this morning, a spending plan that outlines steep cuts to the U.S. State Department and the Environmental Protection agency, but sees sharp spending increases for the Defense Department, Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Homeland Security—spending priorities that are consistent with Donald Trump’s promises as a presidential candidate. My colleague Russell Berman wrote about what happens next:
[Mike] Mulvaney [the president’s budget director] said his office crafted the budget by going back and translating Trump’s actual words as a candidate into numbers. That makes sense—few responsibilities in presidential governing more closely resemble a campaign platform than the submission of a budget. It’s primarily a wish list of priorities that Congress is free to accept or ignore, and unlike traditional legislation, the final product is not something Trump will sign or veto. Republicans in the House and Senate will draft their own budget proposals, and it is the one they pass that will form the basis of the appropriation bills that actually fund the government’s departments and agencies.
The Trump blueprint, known in Washington as the “skinny budget,” will have more detail than his campaign proposals, but not as much as a full budget; that won’t come until May. The document released Thursday will have top-line numbers requested for each agency, but not a line-item breakdown of which individual programs the administration wants to cut. …
If enacted, Trump’s domestic cuts would likely result in a historic reduction in the size of the federal workforce, a development that would have significant ramifications for the economy of Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and northern Virginia.
You can read the president’s budget proposal here.
Federal Judge in Maryland Blocks Part of Trump's Travel Ban
A federal judge in Maryland blocked Thursday the portion of President Trump’s revised executive order than bars for 90 days travelers from six Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries. The decision by Judge Theodore D. Chuang does not apply to the part of the order that suspends the U.S. refugee intake for 120 days. Trump’s order was scheduled to go into effect at midnight Thursday, but was temporarily blocked Wednesday by another federal judge, this one in Hawaii, who said it violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Hawaii ruling relied on remarks made by Donald Trump, when he was a candidate, about Islam, and by his aides who said the revised order was, in essence, the same as the initial executive order. That first order suspended for 90 days travelers from six Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries—Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan—and stopped the U.S. refugee intake for 120 days; it also barred all Syrian refugees indefinitely. The revised order, which came after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s order blocking the first executive order from going into effect, dropped Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens would be blocked temporarily from entering the U.S. There were other changes, too, including the lifting of the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. Both the Hawaii order, as well as the one issued in Maryland early this morning, apply nationwide. Trump, speaking at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, last night called the Hawii judge’s order “bad … sad news.” Read the Maryland order here and the Hawaii order here.