—A federal judge in Maryland has temporarily blocked President Trump’s revised executive order that bars for 90 days the entry of travelers from six Muslim or predominantly Muslim countries. The order follows a similar one issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Hawaii. More here

—Trump will send his budget to Congress today. The plan reportedly entails steep cuts to the U.S. State Department and the Environment Protection Agency, but increases defense spending. More here

—European leaders are welcoming the defeat in yesterday’s Dutch election of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which is headed by Geert Wilders. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).