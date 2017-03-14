—Donald Trump paid about $38 million in taxes in 2005 on an income of about $150 million, MSNBC reported. My colleague Matt Ford wrote about it last night here.

—The Dutch vote today in an election that is being seen as a wider test of the European mood toward its elites. My colleague Yasmeen Serhan has written about the two main candidates here and here.

—Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, says Turkey is “completely detached from reality” if it thinks the Dutch are fascists. The remarks could escalate the row between Turkey and the rest of the Europe.

