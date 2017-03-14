A major winter storm is unfolding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, with winter-storm warnings in effect from eastern West Virginia to Maine, the National Weather Service said Tuesday; blizzard warnings are in effect from eastern Pennsylvania to southwest Maine. Many areas could get more than a foot of snow, accompanied by strong winds. The conditions, which are likely to last in some parts until Wednesday, have caused school closures and flight delays across the region.
Today's News: March 14, 2017
A blizzard hits the U.S. Northeast, Turkey’s row with the Netherlands escalates, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Parts of the U.S. are expected to get up to 18 inches of snow today as a powerful blizzard rolls its way up the Northeast, shuttering schools and affecting air travel.
—The Turkish foreign ministry has described as “worthless” a call for restraint by EU officials over Turkey’s spat with the Netherlands over political campaigning.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).