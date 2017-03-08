The House Ways and Means Committee, after an 18-hour session, approved the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement that is also called Obamacare. The fate of the measure is unclear: Doctors and hospitals have come out against it, as have Republicans lawmakers, many of whom see it as Obamacare-lite, as well as Democrats, who want to protect Obama’s legacy. President Trump supports the legislation. Read my colleague Russell Berman’s coverage of the legislative prospects of the measure, officially called the American Healthcare Act, here.
Today's News: March 9, 2016
The GOP’s plan to repeal Obamacare clears its first hurdle, Barcelona’s win for the ages, and more from the United States and around the world.
—FC Barcelona stunned Paris St.-Germain 6-1 in the Champion’s League in one of the greatest comeback wins in soccer history.
