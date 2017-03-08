Updated at 8:44 a.m.
Militants dressed as doctors entered Kabul’s largest military hospital Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, General Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said. Dozens were also wounded in the attack. The Taliban, the largest militant group in Afghanistan, denied responsibility. The group is typically quick to claim credit when it carries out attacks. ISIS, via its Amaq news agency, claimed credit, and provided a much higher death toll. The attack at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital began at approximately 9 a.m. local time. The BBC quoted a hospital worker who escaped as saying an attacker “wearing a white coat [and] holding a Kalashnikov [opened] fire on everyone, including the guards, patients, and doctors.” The Tolo News Agency, citing an unnamed source, said there were four attackers. Afghan security forces responded almost immediately. At about 3 p.m. local time, Sediq Sediqqi, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, tweeted the counterterrorism operation was over and “terrorists involved in today’s attack are all killed.” Although the Taliban has been the predominant militant group in Afghanistan, ISIS has gained ground in recent months, staging bloody attacks that even the Taliban has criticized. In July 2016, suicide bombers killed about 80 people, mostly from the Shia Hazara community, in Kabul and wounded more than 200 others. Last month, ISIS struck the Afghan Supreme Court in the capital, killing 22 people and wounding dozens of others.