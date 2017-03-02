Live Blog

Today's News: March 3, 2017

Russia pushes back against U.S. claims, Fillon’s spokesman quits, and more from the United States and around the world.

—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismisses allegations his country sought to influence the U.S. presidential election.

—Francois Fillon’s spokesman has resigned, the latest departure from campaign of the beleaguered French center-right presidential candidate.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

