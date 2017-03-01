Jeff Sessions met with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, twice during the U.S. presidential campaign, The Washington Post and others reported. Sessions, who is now President Trump’s attorney general, was at the time a U.S. senator who served on the Armed Services Committee; he was also a prominent member of Donald Trump’s campaign for president. Sessions was asked twice during his Senate confirmation hearings if he had any contacts with Russia; he denied any such contact. The Post reported Sessions spoke with Kislyak in July 2016 at an event that also included about 50 other ambassadors; and then again on September 8 in a private meeting. Sessions dismissed the allegations as “false.” The reports are likely to increase pressure on the attorney general to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. Democrats have urged him to appoint an independent, special prosecutor in the case. Contacts between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian officials have plagued the administration. It already cost Michael Flynn, Trump’s national-security adviser, to resign following revelations he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with Kislyak.
Today's News: March 2, 2017
Jeff Sessions’s alleged contacts with Russia, Sweden brings back conscription, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Attorney General Jeff Session is facing questions over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the 2016 presidential election. More here
—Sweden is reintroducing military conscription for 4,000 people born in 1999. The move is in apparent response to Russian military drills in the Baltics.
—The European Parliament has lifted Marine Le Pen’s immunity after the leader of the French far-right National Front tweeted images of violence carried out by ISIS.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).