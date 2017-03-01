—President Trump laid out his legislative priorities in a speech last night that, as my colleague Clare Foran noted, will be remembered more for its conciliatory tone than its substance. More here

—Nearly two-dozen tornadoes ripped through Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana and Iowa on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring several others. More here

—Francois Fillon, the center-right French presidential candidate, announced he will not drop out of the race despite being placed under formal investigation in a case involving claims he paid his wife for work she did not do. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).