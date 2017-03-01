Live Blog

Today's News: March 1, 2017

The president’s speech, deadly tornadoes in the Midwest, the charges against a French presidential candidate, and more from the United States and around the world.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

—President Trump laid out his legislative priorities in a speech last night that, as my colleague Clare Foran noted, will be remembered more for its conciliatory tone than its substance.  More here

—Nearly two-dozen tornadoes ripped through Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana and Iowa on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring several others. More here

—Francois Fillon, the center-right French presidential candidate, announced he will not drop out of the race despite being placed under formal investigation in a case involving claims he paid his wife for work she did not do. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

Former CIA Agent Avoids Jail Time in Italy in Rendition Case

(Reuters)

Sabrina De Sousa, the former CIA agent sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the rendition in 2003 of a terrorism suspect in Milan, has been granted clemency by an Italian authorities. ANSA, the Italian news agency, reported that De Sousa and her lawyers were informed Wednesday that “all European arrest warrants against her had been revoked.” She was due to have started a prison sentence Wednesday after being handed over to Italy by Portugal, of which she is a dual citizen. ANSA quoted Dario Bolognesi, her lawyer, as saying she remained free, but under a suspended sentence. Pete Hoekstra, the former representative who served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told NPR that negotiations are “hitting a few potholes,” but he was confident De Sousa would avoid going to prison. He tweeted:


De Sousa was one of more than two-dozen people convicted in absentia on charges of abducting Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr, a cleric who was on a U.S. terrorism list, and taking him to Egypt where he alleged he was tortured.

Fillon Refuses to Quit French Presidential Race

(Charles Platiau / Reuters)

Francois Fillon, the center-right presidential candidate, said Wednesday he’d been summoned by a judge to answer questions involving payments made to his wife for work she allegedly did not perform. But Fillon refused to quit the French presidential race, and called the allegations against him “a political assassination.” Fillon said he’d appear before Judge Serge Tournaire on March 15 to answer the charges. As my colleague Yasmeen Serhan reported, the satirical weekly Canard Enchaine noted in January that Fillon had paid his wife and their two children nearly 1 million euros for jobs no one could corroborate them having. Fillon called the payments “an error,” but denied he did anything illegal. He previously said he’d drop out if a formal investigation were launched—comments he later retracted. Fillon was considered a virtual shoo-in for the presidency in a second-round vote after he unexpectedly defeated Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president, in the Republican primary. But since the scandal involving his wife broke, Fillon has lost ground. Recent polls put him in third place in the first round of the presidential race, behind Emmanuel Macron, the independent candidate, and Marine Le Pen, the far-right National Front candidate.

Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest, Killing 3 People


The National Weather Service says 22 tornadoes ripped through Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, and Iowa, killing three people, damaging cars and property. A driver was killed south of Perryville, Missouri, after a tornado blew more than dozen vehicles from a junkyard onto the interstate, CNN reported, citing a law-enforcement official. There were several injuries, as well. Another man was killed in Ottawa, Illinois, after a tree fell on him. There were injuries in the town as well. CNN also reported that a man was found dead in a field near Crossville, Illinois; his wife was also injured, the network reported. More tornadoes and hail are expected today, the National Weather Service said.

Trump's Speech

Donald Trump’s remarks last night to a joint session of Congress was more conciliatory than past speeches by the president.  My colleague Clare Foran noted: “The president took a loftier, more conciliatory approach in his address to Congress—despite offering few specifics, and sticking by many controversial claims and policies.” Other news organizations took a similar view. But there were critics, as well, including my colleague James Fallows. You can read his account of listening to Trump’s remarks as if they were the first remarks the president had given here.

