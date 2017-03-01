—President Trump laid out his legislative priorities in a speech last night that, as my colleague Clare Foran noted, will be remembered more for its conciliatory tone than its substance. More here
—Nearly two-dozen tornadoes ripped through Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana and Iowa on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring several others. More here
—Francois Fillon, the center-right French presidential candidate, announced he will not drop out of the race despite being placed under formal investigation in a case involving claims he paid his wife for work she did not do. More here
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Former CIA Agent Avoids Jail Time in Italy in Rendition Case
Sabrina De Sousa, the former CIA agent sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the rendition in 2003 of a terrorism suspect in Milan, has been granted clemency by an Italian authorities. ANSA, the Italian news agency, reported that De Sousa and her lawyers were informed Wednesday that “all European arrest warrants against her had been revoked.” She was due to have started a prison sentence Wednesday after being handed over to Italy by Portugal, of which she is a dual citizen. ANSA quoted Dario Bolognesi, her lawyer, as saying she remained free, but under a suspended sentence. Pete Hoekstra, the former representative who served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told NPR that negotiations are “hitting a few potholes,” but he was confident De Sousa would avoid going to prison. He tweeted:
Good news for Sabrina DeSousa. Not going to Italian prison. Final details still need to be worked out. Kudos to Team trump for their help!
De Sousa was one of more than two-dozen people convicted in absentia on charges of abducting Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr, a cleric who was on a U.S. terrorism list, and taking him to Egypt where he alleged he was tortured.
Francois Fillon, the center-right presidential candidate, said Wednesday he’d been summoned by a judge to answer questions involving payments made to his wife for work she allegedly did not perform. But Fillon refused to quit the French presidential race, and called the allegations against him “a political assassination.” Fillon said he’d appear before Judge Serge Tournaire on March 15 to answer the charges. As my colleague Yasmeen Serhan reported, the satirical weekly Canard Enchaine noted in January that Fillon had paid his wife and their two children nearly 1 million euros for jobs no one could corroborate them having. Fillon called the payments “an error,” but denied he did anything illegal. He previously said he’d drop out if a formal investigation were launched—comments he later retracted. Fillon was considered a virtual shoo-in for the presidency in a second-round vote after he unexpectedly defeated Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president, in the Republican primary. But since the scandal involving his wife broke, Fillon has lost ground. Recent polls put him in third place in the first round of the presidential race, behind Emmanuel Macron, the independent candidate, and Marine Le Pen, the far-right National Front candidate.
The National Weather Service says 22 tornadoes ripped through Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, and Iowa, killing three people, damaging cars and property. A driver was killed south of Perryville, Missouri, after a tornado blew more than dozen vehicles from a junkyard onto the interstate, CNN reported, citing a law-enforcement official. There were several injuries, as well. Another man was killed in Ottawa, Illinois, after a tree fell on him. There were injuries in the town as well. CNN also reported that a man was found dead in a field near Crossville, Illinois; his wife was also injured, the network reported. More tornadoes and hail are expected today, the National Weather Service said.
Donald Trump’s remarks last night to a joint session of Congress was more conciliatory than past speeches by the president. My colleague Clare Foran noted: “The president took a loftier, more conciliatory approach in his address to Congress—despite offering few specifics, and sticking by many controversial claims and policies.” Other news organizations took a similar view. But there were critics, as well, including my colleague James Fallows. You can read his account of listening to Trump’s remarks as if they were the first remarks the president had given here.
Imagine listening to the president’s address to Congress as if it were the first speech he’d given.
During Richard Nixon’s years as a slashingly anti-Communist U.S. senator and vice president, The WashingtonPost’s famed cartoonist Herblock (Herbert Block) was a relentless critic. His trademark was portraying Nixon with a heavier and heavier five o’clock shadow, caricaturing him as a thug.
Then in 1968, when Nixon returned to Washington as president, Herblock drew a famous cartoon saying in effect, “every new president deserves a clean shave” and began drawing a better-looking Nixon (for a while).
I decided to approach Donald Trump’s speech tonight to Congress in the “clean shave” spirit. During the campaign I was not an admirer. I thought his inaugural address was unique among such speeches in its dark divisiveness, and since the inauguration I’ve considered his actions more rather than less abrasive than even I foresaw.
One of the most volcanically active countries in the world is not ready for a devastating eruption.
Thirteen days before Christmas, somewhere in the frigid waters of the Bering Sea, a massive volcano unexpectedly rumbled back to life.
Just like that, Bogoslof volcano began its first continuous eruption since 1992, belching great plumes of ash tens of thousands of feet into the cold sky over the Aleutian islands, generating volcanic lightning, and disrupting air travel—though not much else.
The volcano is on a tiny island about 60 miles west of Unalaska, which is the largest city in the Aleutians. It has a population of about 5,000 people.
Bogoslof hasn’t quieted yet. One explosion, in early January, sent ash 33,000 feet into the air. Weeks later, another eruption lasted for hours, eventually sprinkling enough ash on the nearby city to collect on car windshields and dust the snow-white ground with a sulfurous layer of gray. Over the course of two months, Bogoslof’s intermittent eruptions have caused the island to triple in size so far, as fragments of rock and ash continue to pile atop one another.
Glowing reviews of the president’s first address to Congress miss the crucial respects in which he fell short.
President Donald Trump wore a non-sparkly tie last night. His suit fit. He seems to have upgraded his haircut too. After some initial hesitation, Trump found something positive to say about Black History Month and something negative about anti-Semitic hate crimes.
Better still, Trump worked his way through more than an hour of television without insulting or demeaning anyone. He did not mention his crowd sizes, argue about his vote margin, or attack the press. Although he again trafficked in misleading or deceptive statements, he eschewed outright lies.
Different people will have different reactions to Trump’s spotlighting of a Navy SEAL’s widow to immunize himself against accusations that he cavalierly and ignorantly ordered troops into a poorly considered combat mission—but clearly, many TV viewers found the moment inspiring and affecting.
The president took a loftier, more conciliatory approach in his address to Congress—despite offering few specifics, and sticking by many controversial claims and policies.
President Trump set out an ambitious agenda as he addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, in a speech perhaps more notable for its tone than its substance.
“A new chapter of American greatness is now beginning,” Trump said at the outset of his speech. Later on, he declared: “The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us.” The president went on to say: “From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears, inspired by the future, not bound by the failures of the past, and guided by our vision, not blinded by our doubts.”
It marked a striking change of tone from his campaign and his early days in office, from a president who has frequently feuded with critics, including members of his own party. The optimistic tone was equally a departure from Trump’s inaugural address, in which he painted a picture of a country in decline and memorably promised to end “American carnage.” On Tuesday, he acknowledged that “the challenges we face as a nation are great,” but he added “our people are even greater.”
Calvin College is no fundamentalist Christian school.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—It would be easy enough to drive past Calvin College without giving Betsy DeVos’s alma mater a second thought. Six miles southeast of downtown, the school is a sprawling cluster of nondescript buildings and winding pathways in a quiet suburb. But to bypass Calvin would be to ignore an institution whose approach to education offers clues about how the recently appointed U.S. education secretary might pursue her new job, and about the tug religious institutions feel between maintaining tradition and remaining relevant in a rapidly diversifying world.
DeVos is now Calvin’s most famous alum, and in recent weeks, the school has been painted in some circles both online and in conversation as a conservative, insular institution that helped spawn a controversial presidential-cabinet member intent on using public dollars to further religious education. But that is a grossly simplified narrative, and one that obscures the nuances and very real tensions at the school.
The company powers much of the Internet, but its cloud facilities are difficult to find.
Once in a while—not quite often enough to be a crisis, but just often enough to be a trope—people in the United States will freak out because a huge number of highly popular websites and services have suddenly gone down. For an interminable period of torture (usually about 1-3 hours, tops) there is no Instagram to browse, no Tinder to swipe, no Github to push to, no Netflix to And Chill.
When this happens, it usually means that Amazon Web Services is having a technical problem, most likely in their US-East region. What that actually means is that something is broken in northern Virginia. Of all the places where Amazon operates data centers, northern Virginia is one of the most significant, in part because it’s where AWS first set up shop in 2006. It seemed appropriate that this vision quest to see The Cloud across America which began at the ostensible birthplace of the Internet should end at the place that’s often to blame when large parts of the U.S. Internet dies.
Why Pakistan’s envoy to the UN deleted a celebratory tweet
Mahershala Ali made history on Sunday night by becoming the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award. But as the internet exploded with the significance of the moment—a black Muslim accepting an Oscar for his supporting role in Moonlight, a film about gay men—one tweet disappeared.
“That’s a first,” wrote Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, in reply to a tweet noting Ali’s win as a Muslim. Lodhi’s tweet was then deleted (though it lives on as a screenshot). The reason? According to Pakistani law, Ali isn’t a Muslim.
Ali follows the Ahmadiyya sect of Islam, which is outlawed in Pakistan. In that country, adherents of the Ahmadiyya faith—Ahmadis—cannot practice it without facing legal prosecution or the wrath of a vigilante mob. Although Ali’s faith and win are now making headlines, Ahmadis usually appear in the news in Pakistan when they become the victims of mass killings. Even then, the word “Muslim” doesn’t appear. Ali’s win was described as the first by an “Ahmadi” actor.
When a gunman shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, he acted alone—but such tragedies are abetted by politicians who fuel the resentments that produce them.
Last Wednesday evening, a couple of regulars were drinking al fresco at Austins Bar and Grill, in Olathe, on the southwestern, Kansan outskirts of Kansas City. Some of the wait staff were said to know Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani as “the Jameson guys.” By the end of the night, one was dead, and the other wounded. I wrote a book about a similar crime that took place a decade and a half ago, in Texas. And I learned along the way that understanding a tragedy like the one in Kansas requires looking at the broader context of hate and fear in which it took place, and at their enablers.
Passengers on a domestic flight deplaning in New York were asked to present ID by Customs and Border Protection agents—a likely unenforceable demand that nevertheless diminishes freedom.
American citizens had their introduction to the Trump-era immigration machine Wednesday, when Customs and Border Protection agents met an airliner that had just landed at New York’s JFK airport after a flight from San Francisco. According to passenger accounts, a flight attendant announced that all passengers would have to show their “documents” as they deplaned, and they did. The reason for the search, Homeland Security officials said, was to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a search for a specific immigrant who had received a deportation order after multiple criminal convictions. The target was not on the flight.
After days of research, I can find no legal authority for ICE or CBP to require passengers to show identification on an entirely domestic fight. The ICE authorizing statute, 8 U.S.C. § 1357, provides that agents can conduct warrantless searches of “any person seeking admission to the United States”—if, that is, the officer has “reasonable cause to suspect” that the individual searched may be deportable. CBP’s statute, 19 U.S.C. § 1467, grants search authority “whenever a vessel from a foreign port or place or from a port or place in any Territory or possession of the United States arrives at a port or place in the United States.” CBP regulations, set out at 19 C.F.R. § 162.6, allow agents to search “persons, baggage, and merchandise arriving in the Customs territory of the United States from places outside thereof.”
When President Obama left, I stayed on at the National Security Council in order to serve my country. I lasted eight days.
In 2011, I was hired, straight out of college, to work at the White House and eventually the National Security Council. My job there was to promote and protect the best of what my country stands for. I am a hijab-wearing Muslim woman––I was the only hijabi in the West Wing––and the Obama administration always made me feel welcome and included.
Like most of my fellow American Muslims, I spent much of 2016 watching with consternation as Donald Trump vilified our community. Despite this––or because of it––I thought I should try to stay on the NSC staff during the Trump Administration, in order to give the new president and his aides a more nuanced view of Islam, and of America's Muslim citizens.