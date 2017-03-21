Police Say Incident Being Treated as a 'Terrorist Incident Until We Know Otherwise'
Metropolitan Police say they are investigating the event as a “terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”
No other details have been released, including the number of casualties and their fates, as well as the fate of the assailant, who was shot by police.
More on the Attack from David Lidington, Head of the House of Commons
David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament:
Colleagues will have appreciated that events have been moving rapidly and I want to emphasize that the knowledge that I have which is definite is so far very limited. What I am able to say to the House is that there has been a serious incident within the estate. It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police. An air ambulance is attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.
Police 'on Scene and Dealing With the Incident'
Here’s the latest update from Metropolitan Police in London:
Witness Accounts From the Scene
Here’s Tom Peck, a political reporter with the Independent newspaper.
Christopher Hope, the chief political correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, tweeted:
About 200 Lawmakers Are Inside Parliament
The Press Association news agency reported that about 200 members of Parliament are inside the House of Commons, which is on lockdown. The BBC added staff inside Parliament were told to stay inside their offices. The Westminster Underground station was closed following the incident, Transport for London, which operates the subway system, said.
Alleged Attacker Reportedly Shot
David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament, that a police officer was stabbed in the attack, adding the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police.” That comes from the U.K.’s Press Association news service.
Police Report a 'Firearms Incident' on Westminster Bridge
The Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers were called at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time (10:40 a.m. ET) to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. Police are on the scene, the department said, adding the report was “being treated as a firearms incident.”