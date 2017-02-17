Malaysian police on Sunday confirmed that Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was killed by a fast-acting poison and that four suspects wanted in his murder left the country on an airplane. Three other alleged assassins, a North Korean man, a Vietnamese woman, and and Indonesian woman, have already been arrested in connection with Kim Jong-nam’s death Monday. Police believe two women attacked Kim Jong-nam early that morning in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and witness later said Kim Jong-nam complained to the customer services desk that the woman had wiped a liquid on his face. Malaysian authorities said four of the suspected assassins then boarded a flight leaving the country, but would not say where the plane was headed. The autopsy of Kim Jong-nam’s body has also led to a conflict, because South Korea has demanded Malaysian authorities release it to them. Malaysia is one of the few countries that has maintained friendly relations with North Korea.
Today's News: Feb. 19, 2017
A car bomb exploded in a busy market in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing at least 30 people, and Malaysian officials have confirmed Kim Jong-nam was killed by a fast-acting poison and that four of the suspects left the country on an airplane.
—A car bomb exploded in a busy market in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least 30 people.
—Malaysian officials confirm that Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, was killed by a fast-acting poison and that four of his attackers left the country on an airplane.
—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Malaysian Authorities Say Four of Kim Jong-nam's Attackers Left the Country
A Car Bomb in Somalia's Capital Kills 39 People at a Busy Market
A car bomb exploded Sunday in a busy market in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least 39 people. More than 50 others have been injured, with the death toll likely to rise. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but the likely suspect is al-Shabab, whose leader said Saturday he planned to target the supporters of Somalia’s new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. This is the first bombing attack in the capital since Mohamed took office earlier this month. Mohamed is a Somali-American from Buffalo, New York, who has vowed to continue a military effort to rid the country of extremists. Witnesses told Reuters the bomb exploded at a busy intersection where soldiers, traders, and civilians congregate.