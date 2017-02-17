—Trump’s first four weeks in office have been marked by leaks, the resignation of his national security advisor, and general tumult, but Saturday he’s leaving the White House for a campaign-trail rally in central Florida.

—At least two people have died in Southern California, where a powerful storm that’s being called a “weather bomb” has dumped rain and opened up sinkholes around Los Angeles.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).