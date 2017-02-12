—World leaders have condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch, which flew toward the Sea of Japan. The test is being called a provocation to see how U.S. President Donald Trump responds.

—Hundreds of passengers at Hamburg Airport were evacuated and dozens of flights were canceled after what is thought to be peppers spray spread through the air conditioning system.

—Thousands of at times violent protesters marched in a Parisian suburb and demanded justice for a young man allegedly raped by police.

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).