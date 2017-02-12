World leaders have denounced North Korea’s latest missile test, which launched Sunday morning and flew 310 miles east before falling into the Sea of Japan. South Korea called it a provocation meant to elicit response from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is meeting with Japanese President Shinzo Abe this weekend. At a hastily called press conference, Trump did not reference North Korea specifically, or any actions the U.S. might take, but he said, “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent.” Abe called North Korea’s actions “absolutely intolerable.” The missile was believed to be a modified intermediate-range Musudan missile, fired from a launch site near the country’s border with China. The launch is in violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution that bars North Korea from developing nuclear-capable missiles, although this has not stopped leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea has promised to develop an intercontinental missile capable of hitting the U.S. and has repeatedly fired these tests in the direction of Japan. But North Korea has struggled lately to even successfully launch even these intermediate-range missiles.
—Hundreds of passengers at Hamburg Airport were evacuated and dozens of flights were canceled after what is thought to be peppers spray spread through the air conditioning system.
—Thousands of at times violent protesters marched in a Parisian suburb and demanded justice for a young man allegedly raped by police.
